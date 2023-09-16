Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden and Sean Federline Hit New Milestones

Watch : Britney Spears Gets a New Puppy After Sam Asghari Split

All eyes are on Britney Spears' two sons as they hit some high notes.

The singer's two children with ex Kevin Federline both celebrated birthdays this week, with their eldest Sean Preston Federline reaching adulthood and turning 18 on Sept. 14. Their second son Jayden James Federline also hit a big milestone by ringing in his 17th birthday on Sept. 12.

While Britney has yet to post on social media for their special days, she previously shared how it feels watching her children grow up so fast. "So bittersweet to see them get older," she wrote on Instagram in 2021. "why can't they just stay babies forever ??? They will always be MINE !!!!!"

Kevin also didn't post a public tribute, opting to keep their relationships private and out of the spotlight.

However, the dancer and rapper recently gave an update on the teens following their move to Hawaii along with his wife of 10 years, Victoria Prince. His lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, "Everyone is doing great in Hawaii and they are very happy."