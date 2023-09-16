Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden and Sean Federline Hit New Milestones

Britney Spears’ sons Jayden and Sean each celebrated big birthdays this week, turning 17 and 18, respectively. Get more details on their new chapter in Hawaii with dad Kevin Federline.

Sep 16, 2023
All eyes are on Britney Spears' two sons as they hit some high notes. 

The singer's two children with ex Kevin Federline both celebrated birthdays this week, with their eldest Sean Preston Federline reaching adulthood and turning 18 on Sept. 14. Their second son Jayden James Federline also hit a big milestone by ringing in his 17th birthday on Sept. 12.

While Britney has yet to post on social media for their special days, she previously shared how it feels watching her children grow up so fast. "So bittersweet to see them get older," she wrote on Instagram in 2021. "why can't they just stay babies forever  ??? They will always be MINE !!!!!"

Kevin also didn't post a public tribute, opting to keep their relationships private and out of the spotlight.

However, the dancer and rapper recently gave an update on the teens following their move to Hawaii along with his wife of 10 years, Victoria Prince. His lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, "Everyone is doing great in Hawaii and they are very happy."

photos
Britney Spears & Sam Asghari: Romance Rewind

Back in May, Kevin and Victoria sought legal approval to move Sean and Jayden to the Aloha State. His lawyer told People at the time, "It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope," adding that Britney consented to the move.

And the pop star maintains occasional contact with Sean and Jayden, with Federline's lawyer noting in August that the boys had communicated with Britney "probably a couple of weeks ago."

Instagram

Britney, meanwhile, has been starting a new chapter following her split from Sam Asghari this summer. 

"6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked," Britney wrote on Instagram Aug. 18. "But … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!!"

Getty Images

Just five days later, she introduced followers to her new puppy Snow, and then showed off a change to her look when she revealed a new snake tattoo on her lower back a week later.

But no matter the ups and downs of life, the "Toxic" singer continues to show how proud she is of her sons, writing in honor of her own birthday last year, "To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!! God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love … Mamasita."

To see photos of Britney, Jayden and Sean sharing their love 'til the world ends, keep reading...

Instagram
Watching Them Grow

"It's so crazy how time flies .... My boys are so big now!!!!" Britney writes in a March 2021 Instagram post. "I know … I know … it's very hard for any mama especially a mama with boys seeing them grow up so fast !!!! Talk about enough to make you go to your knees ... GEEZ  !!!! I'm extremely lucky because my two babies are such gentleman and so kind that I must have done something right !!!! I haven't posted pictures of them for some time cause they're at the age where they want to express their own identities and I totally get it."

Instagram
Visiting Disney

"Great time at Disneyland today .... but I don't remember ever getting that wet on splash mountain!!!" the "Stronger" star captions an August 2019 Instagram photo series. "Geeez .... anyhow my boys are older now, so they don't like their picture taken ever... so I was thrilled today when they said SURE!!!!! Such a great place!!!!!"

Instagram
Doing a Little Painting

Spears shares a video of arts and crafts time with her sons in 2018.

Instagram
Sharing a Laugh

"Getting silly with my kids on our day off from tour!" the artist captions the 2018 post.

Instagram
Granting Your Wish

"This was from our lil trip to see Aladdin," Spears captions the 2018 photo. "What a great show!!!!"

 

Instagram
Spending Sundays With Mom

"Love when we go to our favorite spot on Sundays," she writes on Instagram in 2018. "The boys are bigger than me now!!!!!"

Instagram
Traveling Abroad

The family members enjoy a trip to London during Spears' Piece of Me Tour. 

Instagram
Catching Some Waves

The boys and their mom do a little surfing during their 2017 trip to Hawaii.

Instagram
Playing With Their Pup

"Going for a walk with my son and the dog always does wonders for my mood..." she writes in 2017.

Instagram
Exploring Life Under the Sea

The dynamic duo see some aquatic creatures in Las Vegas in 2016.

Instagram
Getting Ready for the Holidays

Spears and her boys celebrate Thanksgiving with their famous family members, including her sister Jamie Lynn Spears.

"Happy gobble gobble!" the Grammy winner writes in 2015.

 
Instagram
Riding the Rides

The "Oops...I Did It Again" star celebrates July 4, 2015 at the Happiest Place on Earth. 

Instagram
Soaking Up the Sun

The "Toxic" singer shares a picture of her enjoying "the mermaid life" in 2015.

Instagram
Looking So Grown-Up

Spears is one "Lucky" mom.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Walking the Red Carpet

The artist's sons help her hold up her surfboard at the 2015 Teen Choice Awards.

Instagram
Posing for the Camera

The terrific trio share a sweet smile in this 2015 pic.

Instagram
Perfecting the Pout

Look at these cuties!

Instagram
Wearing Some Spooktacular Costumes

The singer and her two boys go all out for Halloween 2014.

Instagram
Celebrating Mother's Day

"I've got the two cutest boys in the world!" she captions the 2013 pic. "I hope y'all are having as nice of a #mothersday as I am!"

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Enjoying a Movie Night

The proud mama takes her boys to see the Los Angeles premiere of Smurfs 2 in 2013.

Jon SooHoo/LA Dodgers via Getty Images
Having a Ball

The boys enjoy a sweet treat with their mom at this 2013 game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres.

Angela Weiss/Getty Images for Disney's THE LION KING At Mandalay Bay
Taking in a Show

The singer takes her sons to the Broadway production of The Lion King in 2011.

