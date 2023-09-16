Britney Spears’ Sons Jayden and Sean Federline Hit New Milestones

All eyes are on Britney Spears' two sons as they hit some high notes.
The singer's two children with ex Kevin Federline both celebrated birthdays this week, with their eldest Sean Preston Federline reaching adulthood and turning 18 on Sept. 14. Their second son Jayden James Federline also hit a big milestone by ringing in his 17th birthday on Sept. 12.
While Britney has yet to post on social media for their special days, she previously shared how it feels watching her children grow up so fast. "So bittersweet to see them get older," she wrote on Instagram in 2021. "why can't they just stay babies forever ??? They will always be MINE !!!!!"
Kevin also didn't post a public tribute, opting to keep their relationships private and out of the spotlight.
However, the dancer and rapper recently gave an update on the teens following their move to Hawaii along with his wife of 10 years, Victoria Prince. His lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told Entertainment Tonight earlier this month, "Everyone is doing great in Hawaii and they are very happy."
Back in May, Kevin and Victoria sought legal approval to move Sean and Jayden to the Aloha State. His lawyer told People at the time, "It's an opportunity for Kevin and his wife and the boys are ready to get away from the L.A. microscope," adding that Britney consented to the move.
And the pop star maintains occasional contact with Sean and Jayden, with Federline's lawyer noting in August that the boys had communicated with Britney "probably a couple of weeks ago."
Britney, meanwhile, has been starting a new chapter following her split from Sam Asghari this summer.
"6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I'm a little shocked," Britney wrote on Instagram Aug. 18. "But … I'm not here to explain why because its honestly nobody's business !!! But, I couldn't take the pain anymore honestly !!!"
Just five days later, she introduced followers to her new puppy Snow, and then showed off a change to her look when she revealed a new snake tattoo on her lower back a week later.
But no matter the ups and downs of life, the "Toxic" singer continues to show how proud she is of her sons, writing in honor of her own birthday last year, "To both of my boys … I love you … I would die for you !!! God speed my precious hearts !!! I would give anything just to touch your face !!! I send my love … Mamasita."
To see photos of Britney, Jayden and Sean sharing their love 'til the world ends, keep reading...