Why Baseball Player Jackson Olson Feels Like He Struck Out With Taylor Swift

This new romantic is setting aside his wildest dreams of being Taylor Swift's boyfriend.
Jackson Olson, who plays for the Savannah Bananas exhibition baseball team, joked that he has "no chance" of dating the pop superstar after hearing rumors that she's been spending time with Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce.
In a Sept. 13 TikTok video, the 25-year-old lip syncs to "The 1"—Taylor's 2020 Folklore ballad about lost love—before being comforted by his teammates. He wrote onscreen, "When you had no chance with Taylor Swift but see she's dating Travis Kelce."
"It's officially time to move on," he wrote in the caption, adding on his Instagram, "Mr. Americana & The Heartbreak Princess."
The hilarious clip has garnered over 4.7 million views on TikTok and hundreds of comments on Instagram.
While neither Taylor or Travis, both 33, have publicly addressed the dating speculation, the football player did admit to attempting to shoot his shot with the "Lavender Haze" singer during the Kansas City stop on her Eras Tour in July.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis shared on his New Heights podcast. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."
Explaining to his brother and co-host Jason Kelce how Swifties often trade friendship bracelets, the NFL star continued, "I received a bunch of them being there, but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."
Since then, fans have been wondering if Taylor—who broke up with her boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn in April before a short-lived fling with The 1975 rocker Matty Healy—will return the ball to Travis' court. Even Jason recently acknowledged that he's heard rumors about his sibling and the Grammy winner, quipping, "Everyone's been infatuated with Travis' love life."
"I don't really know what's going on there," he added of the romance rumors during a Sept. 14 appearance on TNF Nightcap. "I know Trav is having fun, we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."
As for Jackson? From rocking 1989 merch to convincing his team to listen to Taylor, it's clear that the athlete is in his Swiftie era. In fact, Jackson even attended one of her shows during this not-so-cruel summer, filming himself in the crowd singing along to "Lover" and "New Romantics."
"When you're in your lover era at the T Swift concert," he captioned one video, "but you haven't found your wife yet."
To see more celebs at the Eras Tour, keep reading.