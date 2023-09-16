Why Baseball Player Jackson Olson Feels Like He Struck Out With Taylor Swift

Watch : Travis Kelce Dating Taylor Swift? His Brother Says...

This new romantic is setting aside his wildest dreams of being Taylor Swift's boyfriend.

Jackson Olson, who plays for the Savannah Bananas exhibition baseball team, joked that he has "no chance" of dating the pop superstar after hearing rumors that she's been spending time with Kansas City Chiefs' Travis Kelce.

In a Sept. 13 TikTok video, the 25-year-old lip syncs to "The 1"—Taylor's 2020 Folklore ballad about lost love—before being comforted by his teammates. He wrote onscreen, "When you had no chance with Taylor Swift but see she's dating Travis Kelce."

"It's officially time to move on," he wrote in the caption, adding on his Instagram, "Mr. Americana & The Heartbreak Princess."

The hilarious clip has garnered over 4.7 million views on TikTok and hundreds of comments on Instagram.

While neither Taylor or Travis, both 33, have publicly addressed the dating speculation, the football player did admit to attempting to shoot his shot with the "Lavender Haze" singer during the Kansas City stop on her Eras Tour in July.