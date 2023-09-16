The Blind Side’s Tuohy Family Says They Never Intended to Adopt Michael Oher

Watch : Michael Oher, Subject of "Blind Side" Claims Tuohy Family Lied About Adoption

Sean Tuohy and Leigh Anne Tuohy are clarifying their family history with Michael Oher.

A month after the retired NFL player, whose life story was portrayed in 2009 film The Blind Side, alleged that the Tuohys lied about adopting him and instead had him enter a conservatorship, the couple explained that an adoption was never in the plans, according to court documents obtained by E! News on Sept. 15.

"They vehemently deny that they saw [Michael] as a gullible young man whose athletic talent could be exploited for their own benefit," read the documents, which they filed in response to Michael's request to terminate the conservatorship. "The [Tuohys] admit that they never intended to, and in fact never did, take any action to assume legal custody through the Juvenile Court of Shelby County, Tennessee."

Emphasizing that "there was never an intent to adopt him," the document alleged the Tuohys explored a conservatorship option so Michael could play college football.