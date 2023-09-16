Watch Blac Chyna Break Down in Tears Reuniting With Mom Tokyo Toni on Sobriety Anniversary

Watch : Blac Chyna Celebrates 10-Months Sober Amid Transformation Journey

Blac Chyna is back with her mama.

In E! News' exclusive look at the Sept. 18 episode of The Tamron Hall Show, the Rob & Chyna alum—who now goes by her birth name Angela White—got teary-eyed when she was surprised by her mom Tokyo Toni on the first anniversary of her sobriety journey. While the mother-daughter duo had reconciled earlier in the summer following a period of estrangement, Chyna said seeing Toni still makes her emotional due to the struggles they both faced to get to where their relationship stands today.

"I never thought I would get to this point," the 35-year-old shared, before an equally emotional Toni dabbed the tears from her daughter's face and quipped, "That's what mamas are for."

For Toni, reuniting with Chyna amid the reality star's new chapter has been a "surreal" experience.

"Seeing her sober, no makeup, fillers gone—this is who I birthed," the matriarch told host Tamron Hall. "She's a very beautiful person. What you see is what you get."