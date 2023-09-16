Watch Blac Chyna Break Down in Tears Reuniting With Mom Tokyo Toni on Sobriety Anniversary

Blac Chyna is back with her mama.
In E! News' exclusive look at the Sept. 18 episode of The Tamron Hall Show, the Rob & Chyna alum—who now goes by her birth name Angela White—got teary-eyed when she was surprised by her mom Tokyo Toni on the first anniversary of her sobriety journey. While the mother-daughter duo had reconciled earlier in the summer following a period of estrangement, Chyna said seeing Toni still makes her emotional due to the struggles they both faced to get to where their relationship stands today.
"I never thought I would get to this point," the 35-year-old shared, before an equally emotional Toni dabbed the tears from her daughter's face and quipped, "That's what mamas are for."
For Toni, reuniting with Chyna amid the reality star's new chapter has been a "surreal" experience.
"Seeing her sober, no makeup, fillers gone—this is who I birthed," the matriarch told host Tamron Hall. "She's a very beautiful person. What you see is what you get."
Toni continued, "I could have never imagined us like this after that mess because it was lies. It was a mess."
Pulling her daughter close, Toni added, "This here, this is the truth."
Last September, Chyna embarked on a personal transformation that included giving up alcohol, quitting OnlyFans, undergoing a breast and butt reduction surgery and dissolving the fillers in her face to reverse the cosmetic work she previously had done on herself. In addition, she embraced religion by getting baptized and receiving a doctorate from the Sacramento Theological Seminary and Bible College.
In March, Chyna confirmed that she had temporarily cut contact with Toni amid a rough patch in their relationship, but noted that she still loves her mom.
"I feel like we've tried to work out things and whatnot," she shared on The Jason Lee Show. "Only thing I can do as a daughter is honestly just love her cause she's still my mom at the very end of the day."
Chyna—who herself is mom to daughter Dream, 6, with Rob Kardashian and son King, 10, with Tyga—explained at the time that she had stopped talking to Toni "to respect myself and my boundaries and my peace."
"I just pray about it and I give it to God and I just wash my hands with it," she added of the family drama. "I just basically take all of that and remember that I have two kids, and that they're going to have a happy beautiful life and a mom that's there."
To see Chyna and Toni's reunion, tune into Tamron Hall on Monday, Sept. 18.