How Kelly Rizzo's Full House of Support Helped Her After Husband Bob Saget's Death

Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo's First TV Interview Since His Death

Kelly Rizzo knows what Bob Saget would have said if could've seen her flying halfway around the world for grueling military training in the middle of winter.

"He would've been making a lot of jokes: 'How on earth are you not staying at the Four Seasons?'" Rizzo mused about her late husband. "Then, he would probably be like [shrug], 'Well, that's what you want to do, I can't stop you.' And then he would be very concerned."

But ultimately, she guessed, Saget would be so, so proud.

"Because I'm proud of myself," the Eat Travel Rock founder told E! News in an exclusive interview ahead of the season two premiere of Fox's Special Forces: World's Toughest Test on Sept. 25. "I pushed myself really hard and, without giving away anything, I can say that I told myself going into this, 'I'm not giving up.'"

Yet whether it's trekking through snow toting 60 pounds of gear, wading into an icy river and rappelling down a vertical drop with the likes of Tom Sandoval, JoJo Siwa and Jack Osbourne or simply putting one foot in front of the other for the past 20 months, giving up has not been an option for Rizzo.