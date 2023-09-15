Tearful Drew Barrymore Issues Apology for Talk Show Return Amid Strike

Watch : Breaking Down the 2023 Actor and Writer Strikes

Drew Barrymore is standing behind her decision to return to her daytime talk show amid the ongoing Writers Guild of America (WGA) strike.

In an emotional video shared to social media, she apologized for the controversial choice, adding, "I believe there's nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK."

"I wanted to own a decision so it wasn't a PR-protected situation and I would just take full responsibility for my actions," the 48-year-old said in the video shared to Instagram Sept. 15. "I know there is just nothing I can do that will make this OK to those that it is not OK with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that."

Barrymore, whose eponymous daytime series will return for season four on Sept. 18, continued, "There are so many reasons why this is so complex, and I just want everyone to know my intentions have never been in a place to upset or hurt anymore," she said. "It's not who I am. I've been through so many ups and downs in my life, and this is one of them."