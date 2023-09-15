90 Day Fiancé's Yara Zaya Breaks Down in Tears Over Her Body Insecurities

Watch : "90 Day Fiance": Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of Hit Show

For 90 Day Fiancé's Yara Zaya, beauty is more than skin deep.

The TLC star recently opened up about feeling pressured to look a certain way and how that mindset stems from her upbringing in Ukraine.

"For me, it's cultural," she said in a sneak peek clip posted by Entertainment Tonight from 90 Day: The Last Resort's upcoming Sept. 18 episode. "My parents, for example, always compared me to be somebody different. You need to be perfect."

The 28-year-old explained that she was criticized over her appearance at a young age.

"Growing up, my mom taught me that my nose wasn't so good or they'd tell me I'm chunky," she revealed, as tears streamed down her face. "It's just hard."

According to the reality TV star, something as harmless as gaining two extra pounds can often trigger her body insecurities. As she pointed out, "That's just something I cannot freaking cut off."

Yara noted that her husband Jovi Dufren —with whome she shares 3-year-old daughter Mylah Angelina with—tries to be understanding of her struggles, but he doesn't fully get it because "he's really secure about himself."