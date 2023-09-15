Jeezy Files for Divorce From Jeannie Mai After 2 Years of Marriage

It's over for Jeannie Mai Jenkins and Jeezy.
The rapper filed for divorce from The Real co-host after nearly two and a half years of marriage, according to documents obtained by NBC News.
The filing states that Jeezy—real name Jay Wayne Jenkins—and Jeannie are "currently living in a bona fide state of separation" and that their marriage is "irretrievably broken" with "no hope for reconciliation. The musician is also seeking joint legal custody of their 20-month-old daughter Monaco.
Jeezy, 45, and Jeannie, 44, started hanging out in November 2018, about a year after she'd announced her split from ex-husband Freddy Harteis. And she previously recounted their first date.
"We shared a romantic sushi dinner in Los Angeles and salsa danced the night away," the Hello Hunnay host told Vogue in 2021. "Later that evening, he asked if I could picture spending the rest of my life with him. And crazy enough, I could."
It wouldn't be until 2019 that Jeannie and Jeezy made their romance Instagram official. The duo—who first met when he was a guest on The Real years before they started dating—then got engaged in March 2020 and tied the knot exactly one year later.
As Jeannie would later share with Women's Health, she and Jeezy learned they were expecting a baby just a month before their wedding. However, she suffered a miscarriage soon after. According to the outlet, Jeannie learned that she was pregnant again about a week after the wedding, with Monaco being born in January 2022.
Jeannie had previously spoken about how she didn't always plan on having children. But after she fell in love with Jeezy—who was already a father from previous relationships—she knew that she wanted to grow their family.
"Jeezy made me realize I've never really felt safe in my life, you know?" Jeannie said on a 2021 episode of The Real. "I never really, truly felt safe. And of course that has to do with things that happened when I was younger. But when you know what feeling unsafe is like, that becomes your world."
She added, "And falling in love with Jeezy, meeting somebody who also didn't feel safe in their life, we began to really create a place where our happiness spelled out what safe looked like around us. So as soon as you feel safe in a healthy relationship, all of a sudden you start having visions and dreams. And for both of us, at the same time, it would be becoming parents, having kids."
