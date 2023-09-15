Why Maren Morris Is Stepping Back From Country Music

Watch : Did Maren Morris Call Out Jason Aldean in Music Teaser?

Maren Morris is leaving the world of country music behind.

The "My Church" singer reflected on her relationship with the genre, explaining why she hasn't felt as connected to it recently.

"The stories going on within country music right now, I've tried to avoid a lot of it at all costs. I feel very, very distanced from it," Maren told the Los Angeles Times in an interview published Sept. 15. "I had to take a step back. The way I grew up was so wrapped in country music, and the way I write songs is very lyrically structured in the Nashville way of doing things. But I think I needed to purposely focus on just making good music and not so much on how we'll market it."

She added, "A lot of the drama within the community, I've chosen to step outside out of it."

The news comes three months after fellow country star Jason Aldean drew controversy over his song and music video "Try That In A Small Town," which critics have alleged promotes violence and has racist undertones. However, amid the backlash, his fans boosted it to No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 Charts.