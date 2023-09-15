Huluween and Disney+’s Hallowstream Will Get Every Witch Ready for the Spooky Season With These Premieres

Watch : Hocus Pocus 2 Cast Manifesting a Third Movie

This spooky season, be sure to stop into your living room for a spell.

Because with this year's Huluween and Disney+'s Hallowstream lineup, this fall is bound to be an absolute graveyard smash.

The annual Halloween streaming celebrations are back and eerier than ever, with debuts of original series and movies, including Disney's Haunted Mansion and Hulu's The Other Black Girl, the return of popular series such as Marvel's Loki and, of course, the annual classics like Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown, which are celebrating their thirtieth and twenty-fifth anniversaries respectively.

This fall will also see the launch of the much-anticipated American Horror Story: Delicate Part One on FX, which will see the return of scream queen Emma Roberts plus Kim Kardashian's debut in the series, as well as the onscreen adaptation of R. L. Stein's Goosebumps.

And with the sixth installment of Huluween and Hallowstream returning for its fourth year, the lineup for 2023 promises to be the most spine-tingling, chill-inducing yet. Keep reading to see exactly when to tune-in to ensure a thrilling season.