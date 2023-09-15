Huluween and Disney+’s Hallowstream Will Get Every Witch Ready for the Spooky Season With These Premieres

Hulu and Disney+'s Huluween and Hallowstream are back and promise to be spookier than ever. Check out the lineup for their original series and movies this fall.

By Hayley Santaflorentina Sep 15, 2023
TVDisneyHalloweenCelebrities
This spooky season, be sure to stop into your living room for a spell.

Because with this year's Huluween and Disney+'s Hallowstream lineup, this fall is bound to be an absolute graveyard smash.

The annual Halloween streaming celebrations are back and eerier than ever, with debuts of original series and movies, including Disney's Haunted Mansion and Hulu's The Other Black Girl, the return of popular series such as Marvel's Loki and, of course, the annual classics like Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown, which are celebrating their thirtieth and twenty-fifth anniversaries respectively. 

This fall will also see the launch of the much-anticipated American Horror Story: Delicate Part One on FX, which will see the return of scream queen Emma Roberts plus Kim Kardashian's debut in the series, as well as the onscreen adaptation of R. L. Stein's Goosebumps.

And with the sixth installment of Huluween and Hallowstream returning for its fourth year, the lineup for 2023 promises to be the most spine-tingling, chill-inducing yet. Keep reading to see exactly when to tune-in to ensure a thrilling season. 

The Other Black Girl (Hulu Original) - Streaming Now, Hulu

Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night (2022) - September 15, Hulu

FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, Part One - September 21, Hulu

No One Will Save You (2023) - September 22, Hulu

Ash vs Evil Dead Complete Seasons 1-3 (Starz) - October 1, Hulu

Crazy Fun Park (Limited Series) - October 1, Hulu

Leprechaun 30th Anniversary Film Collection - October 1, Hulu

Stephen King's Rose Red Complete Miniseries (ABC) - October 1, Hulu

Fright Krewe Season 1 (Hulu Original) - October 2, Hulu

Appendage (2023) (Hulu Original) - October 2, Hulu

Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats - October 2, Disney+ and Hulu

Haunted Mansion (2023) - October 4, Disney+

The Boogeyman (2023) - October 5, Hulu

Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 - October 6, Disney+

Undead Unluck Season 1 (Hulu Original) - October 6, Hulu

The Mill (2023) (Hulu Original) - October 9, Hulu

Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House (2023) (Hulu Original) - October 12, Hulu

Goosebumps - October 13, Disney+ and Hulu

Slotherhouse (2023) - October 15, Hulu

Living for the Dead Season 1 (Hulu Original) - October 18, Hulu

Marvel Studios' Werewolf By Night in Color – October 20, Disney+

Cobweb (2023) - October 20, Hulu

FX's American Horror Stories Four-Episode Huluween Event - October 26, Hulu

Dancing with the Stars (Live on Disney+ Every Tuesday, Available Next Day on Hulu)

