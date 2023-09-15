Huluween and Disney+’s Hallowstream Will Get Every Witch Ready for the Spooky Season With These Premieres

This spooky season, be sure to stop into your living room for a spell.
Because with this year's Huluween and Disney+'s Hallowstream lineup, this fall is bound to be an absolute graveyard smash.
The annual Halloween streaming celebrations are back and eerier than ever, with debuts of original series and movies, including Disney's Haunted Mansion and Hulu's The Other Black Girl, the return of popular series such as Marvel's Loki and, of course, the annual classics like Hocus Pocus and Halloweentown, which are celebrating their thirtieth and twenty-fifth anniversaries respectively.
This fall will also see the launch of the much-anticipated American Horror Story: Delicate Part One on FX, which will see the return of scream queen Emma Roberts plus Kim Kardashian's debut in the series, as well as the onscreen adaptation of R. L. Stein's Goosebumps.
And with the sixth installment of Huluween and Hallowstream returning for its fourth year, the lineup for 2023 promises to be the most spine-tingling, chill-inducing yet. Keep reading to see exactly when to tune-in to ensure a thrilling season.
The Other Black Girl (Hulu Original) - Streaming Now, Hulu
Marvel Studios' Werewolf by Night (2022) - September 15, Hulu
FX's American Horror Story: Delicate, Part One - September 21, Hulu
No One Will Save You (2023) - September 22, Hulu
Ash vs Evil Dead Complete Seasons 1-3 (Starz) - October 1, Hulu
Crazy Fun Park (Limited Series) - October 1, Hulu
Leprechaun 30th Anniversary Film Collection - October 1, Hulu
Stephen King's Rose Red Complete Miniseries (ABC) - October 1, Hulu
Fright Krewe Season 1 (Hulu Original) - October 2, Hulu
Appendage (2023) (Hulu Original) - October 2, Hulu
Mickey and Friends Trick or Treats - October 2, Disney+ and Hulu
Haunted Mansion (2023) - October 4, Disney+
The Boogeyman (2023) - October 5, Hulu
Marvel Studios' Loki Season 2 - October 6, Disney+
Undead Unluck Season 1 (Hulu Original) - October 6, Hulu
The Mill (2023) (Hulu Original) - October 9, Hulu
Monster Inside: America's Most Extreme Haunted House (2023) (Hulu Original) - October 12, Hulu
Goosebumps - October 13, Disney+ and Hulu
Slotherhouse (2023) - October 15, Hulu
Living for the Dead Season 1 (Hulu Original) - October 18, Hulu
Marvel Studios' Werewolf By Night in Color – October 20, Disney+
Cobweb (2023) - October 20, Hulu
FX's American Horror Stories Four-Episode Huluween Event - October 26, Hulu
Dancing with the Stars (Live on Disney+ Every Tuesday, Available Next Day on Hulu)