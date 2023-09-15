Cara Delevingne Channels Her Inner Rockstar With a Colorful, Spiky Hair Transformation

Watch : Cara Delevingne GLAMBOT: BTS at 2023 Oscars

Cara Delevingne has entered her punk era.

The supermodel recently debuted a dramatic hair transformation, unveiling a wildly colorful mohawk at the Vogue World Show after-party during London Fashion Week. (See all of the fabulous getups here.)

Cara seemingly channeled her inner rockstar at the Sept. 14 event, as she styled her new 'do in a spiky crown-shaped updo. Her stands were also dyed in various shades of pink, green and yellow, while the center of her head featured black spots reminiscent of a leopard's print.

But in true Cara fashion, her edgy makeover wasn't the only eye-catching element to her look.

In fact, the Only Murders in the Building alum sported a punk-inspired outfit, wearing a simple white tee layered underneath a bright purple cardigan and matching briefs. She accessorized with black ripped tights, combat boots and several jewelry pieces.

Earlier in the evening, the 31-year-old truly did have a rockstar moment, kissing FKA Twigs while the singer performed onstage during Vogue's fashion show at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.