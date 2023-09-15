Cara Delevingne Channels Her Inner Rockstar With a Colorful, Spiky Hair Transformation

Cara Delevingne has entered her punk era.
The supermodel recently debuted a dramatic hair transformation, unveiling a wildly colorful mohawk at the Vogue World Show after-party during London Fashion Week. (See all of the fabulous getups here.)
Cara seemingly channeled her inner rockstar at the Sept. 14 event, as she styled her new 'do in a spiky crown-shaped updo. Her stands were also dyed in various shades of pink, green and yellow, while the center of her head featured black spots reminiscent of a leopard's print.
But in true Cara fashion, her edgy makeover wasn't the only eye-catching element to her look.
In fact, the Only Murders in the Building alum sported a punk-inspired outfit, wearing a simple white tee layered underneath a bright purple cardigan and matching briefs. She accessorized with black ripped tights, combat boots and several jewelry pieces.
Earlier in the evening, the 31-year-old truly did have a rockstar moment, kissing FKA Twigs while the singer performed onstage during Vogue's fashion show at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane.
In videos posted by the magazine, the two briefly locked lips before a dancer pulled FKA Twigs aside while Cara slowly began to chase her.
During the performance, Cara wore a an oversized, black-studded leather jacket paired with a bright red shirt dress, ripped fishnets and black combat boots. For her part, the "Cellophane" singer donned a sexy black cutout bodysuit and lace-up heels.
Before entering her punk-rock era, Cara previously debuted a chic bob-length cut and bright blonde hair color in April. At the time, hairstylist Riawna Capri shared the inspo behind the star's drastic change.
"Look who else is going short for summer," the hairstylist wrote in an April 3 Instagram. "This Beauty @CaraDelevingne!!! Who's next!?!"
