Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness Break Up After 27 Years of Marriage

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness are calling it quits.
The former couple, who wed in 1996 after meeting while filming an Australian TV series the year prior, shared that they have decided to separate after 27 years of marriage.
"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the pair told People in a Sept. 15 joint statement. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."
Hugh and Deborra, who are parents to kids Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, added, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."
Their decades-long love story began after meeting on the set of Cornelli, where the pair elicited an "amazing" instant connection.
"I feel blessed that I experienced that I feel like I met my soulmate," Deborra said during a September 2020 episode of Anh's Brush With Fame, "whatever that is."
She added, "When you find a partner in crime that you share and you grow together—and life is tough, as we know it, it's not all good—and when you have someone there that is so supportive…you can really stand buck naked. You have to."
As for Hugh, he knew it was love at first sight, too.
"My first job out of drama school—it was a massive break for me," the Emmy winner told Jess Cagle on People TV in 2017. "I was really scared. Deb, she was a big star. I get picked up, and Deb is in the front seat of the car. I'll never forget. She took off her seatbelt and she turned around and put out her hand and took off her sunglasses and said, 'Hi, I'm Deborra-Lee Furness, nice to meet you.' I remember thinking, 'I like this girl.'"
As the Tony winner will note, he knew before his future wife did.
"I knew very early," he said during a 2018 episode of the Aussies in Hollywood podcast. "I knew before Deb knew, even when she tried to break up with me, I knew. I managed to talk her out of it, thank God. I'm a very indecisive person, you know this about me, Deb really knows this about me. I can count on one hand the amount of times in my life anything has felt that clear to me. I just knew 100 percent."
And even more than two decades after tying the knot, Hugh made sure to share the same adoration for his wife, penning a heartwarming tribute to her in 2021 for their 25th wedding anniversary.
"Being married to you Deb is as natural as breathing," the X-Men star wrote in an Instagram post at the time. "From nearly the moment we met ... I knew our destiny was to be together. In our 25 years - our love has only grown deeper. The fun, excitement and adventure more exhilarating; the learning even greater."
"I'm forever grateful to share our love, our life - and, our family together," he added. "We've only just begun. Deb, I love you with all my heart."