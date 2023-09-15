Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness Break Up After 27 Years of Marriage

Watch : Hugh Jackman Undergoes Biopsies for Cancer Scare

Hugh Jackman and Deborra Lee-Furness are calling it quits.

The former couple, who wed in 1996 after meeting while filming an Australian TV series the year prior, shared that they have decided to separate after 27 years of marriage.

"We have been blessed to share almost 3 decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage," the pair told People in a Sept. 15 joint statement. "Our journey now is shifting and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth."

Hugh and Deborra, who are parents to kids Oscar, 23, and Ava, 18, added, "Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love, and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives."

Their decades-long love story began after meeting on the set of Cornelli, where the pair elicited an "amazing" instant connection.