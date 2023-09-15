Steve Harvey Defends Wife Marjorie Against Claims She Broke Up His Prior Marriage

Watch : Steve Harvey and Wife Marjorie Slam Cheating Rumors

Steve Harvey is setting the record straight.

The Family Feud host shut down rumors about when he and wife Marjorie Harvey began their relationship, clarifying that they didn't form a romance until after his divorce from ex-wife Mary Lee Harvey.

"The woman I married is a good woman," Steve said about Marjorie on the Sept. 11 episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show. "She the best thing that ever happened to me. She's God-fearing, she's loyal, she's faithful, and she's a kind and loving person. I don't care what nobody says. And y'all quit talking about she was in my other marriage and ruined it. She was nowhere around then."

The comedian said he and Mary Lee divorced in 2005, with his relationship with Marjorie starting the following year and the couple tying the knot in 2007. He also made it clear that she didn't marry him for money.

"We had nothing," he continued. "She didn't marry into no lap of riches. I had nothing."