Steve Harvey Defends Wife Marjorie Against Claims She Broke Up His Prior Marriage

Steve Harvey is setting the record straight.
The Family Feud host shut down rumors about when he and wife Marjorie Harvey began their relationship, clarifying that they didn't form a romance until after his divorce from ex-wife Mary Lee Harvey.
"The woman I married is a good woman," Steve said about Marjorie on the Sept. 11 episode of The Steve Harvey Morning Show. "She the best thing that ever happened to me. She's God-fearing, she's loyal, she's faithful, and she's a kind and loving person. I don't care what nobody says. And y'all quit talking about she was in my other marriage and ruined it. She was nowhere around then."
The comedian said he and Mary Lee divorced in 2005, with his relationship with Marjorie starting the following year and the couple tying the knot in 2007. He also made it clear that she didn't marry him for money.
"We had nothing," he continued. "She didn't marry into no lap of riches. I had nothing."
Steve said it wasn't until years later that he was hired to host Family Feud, released his book Act Like a Lady, Think Like a Man and launched his talk show Steve Harvey.
"I'm tellin' you this woman got in the hole and built this with me," the TV star continued. "She didn't steal nothin'."
And Steve insisted that any blogs spreading rumors about his relationship with Marjorie weren't going to break them but instead make them stronger.
"You're not going to split us up, and we're not goin' nowhere, and she is none of what you said she is," he stated, "and she the best chick I know."
This isn't the first time Steve has spoken about the state of his marriage. After rumors spread in August that Marjorie cheated on him, the 66-year-old denounced the speculation by letting fans know the two are going strong.
"Before I get started, just let me say I'm fine," he said on stage at an event, as seen in a video shared on TikTok Aug. 27. "We're fine. I don't know what y'all doing but find something else to do because we're fine. Lord have mercy. Man, I ain't got no time for rumors and gossip. God's been good to me, I'm still shining."
Marjorie also slammed the rumors and shared a screenshot of a website's post that read "How to Handle Being Lied About" to Instagram.
"My husband and I don't usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us," she wrote on Aug. 27. "However to whom much is given much is required. I understand that with my platform comes some sort of responsibility to those that may not be as strong as we are. Read and share this with your love ones that may not know how to properly cope. God Bless all of you."