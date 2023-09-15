See Ariana Madix Lay Down the Law in Trailer for Her First Acting Role Since Scandoval

Watch : Ariana Madix Is Making Her Love Island USA DEBUT!

Ariana Madix is ready to SUR-ve up some justice.

The Vanderpump Rules star is taking on the role of badass cop Officer Karen in Lifetime's Buying Back My Daughter, her first acting gig since the Bravo series' Scandoval controversy earlier this year.

In the movie's first trailer, released Sept. 15, the reality star and actress is on a mission to help a mom named Dana (Meagan Good) track down her missing teen daughter Alicia (Faith Wright). According to the new preview, the 16-year-old daughter snuck out to go to a party, where she was abducted as part of a sex-trafficking ring.

As the search commences, Madix assures Good's character, "Most runaways are found within 72 hours." However, Good worries, "A little Black girl goes missing and they assume she ran away?!"

Things take a potentially deadly turn for Wright's character, who is seen locked in a room while being beaten by a man. But when Good discovers her daughters location, Madix's team must figure out a way to safely extract her.