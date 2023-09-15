See Ariana Madix Lay Down the Law in Trailer for Her First Acting Role Since Scandoval

Ariana Madix is ready to SUR-ve up some justice.
The Vanderpump Rules star is taking on the role of badass cop Officer Karen in Lifetime's Buying Back My Daughter, her first acting gig since the Bravo series' Scandoval controversy earlier this year.
In the movie's first trailer, released Sept. 15, the reality star and actress is on a mission to help a mom named Dana (Meagan Good) track down her missing teen daughter Alicia (Faith Wright). According to the new preview, the 16-year-old daughter snuck out to go to a party, where she was abducted as part of a sex-trafficking ring.
As the search commences, Madix assures Good's character, "Most runaways are found within 72 hours." However, Good worries, "A little Black girl goes missing and they assume she ran away?!"
Things take a potentially deadly turn for Wright's character, who is seen locked in a room while being beaten by a man. But when Good discovers her daughters location, Madix's team must figure out a way to safely extract her.
"If we intervene without taking the proper precautions..." Madix says before Good interrupts, "They might hurt her."
Determined to save her daughter as soon as possible, Good seemingly takes things into her own hands and dangerously hunts down the criminals herself.
Check out the dramatic trailer above before Buying Back My Daughter premieres Oct. 7 on Lifetime.
Madix's new TV movie is just one of her latest major career successes following her breakup from boyfriend of nine years Tom Sandoval earlier this year. The Bravo costars split after his shocking months-long affair with Rachel "Raquel" Leviss came to light back in March.
Since the scandal, Madix landed a guest spot on Peacock's Love Island USA in July, plus she's set to compete on season 32 of Dancing With the Stars later this month.
The 38-year-old also recently announced her new book Single AF Cocktails, in which she promises to detail her messy split. Of course, she also reunited with her ex while filming the new season of VPR this past summer.
Keep reading to see everything we know (so far) about Vanderpump Rules' upcoming season 11.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)