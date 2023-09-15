Joe Manganiello Steps Out With Actress Caitlin O’Connor 2 Months After Sofía Vergara Breakup

Watch : Sofia Vergara & Joe Manganiello Divorcing After 7-Year Marriage

Joe Manganiello is staying in shape, with a possible new woman by his side.

Two months after the Magic Mike actor filed for divorce from his wife of seven years Sofía Vergara, he was seen leaving a gym session with actress Caitlin O'Connor.

The pair were photographed exiting Gold's Gym in Venice, Calif., together Sept. 13 before they left the premises together in Joe's car. For their gym outing, Caitlin, 33, wore black leggings and a cropped blue, long sleeved quarter-zip while Joe, 46, wore camouflage shorts and a white tank top. One thing the sleeveless top showed off is the True Blood actor's new ink—the word "angel" written out in Armenian script on his forearm.

E! News has reached out to reps for Joe for comment but has not heard back.

Joe and Sofia first announced they were splitting on July 17.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair said in a joint statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."