Joe Manganiello Steps Out With Actress Caitlin O’Connor 2 Months After Sofía Vergara Breakup

Joe Manganiello is staying in shape, with a possible new woman by his side.
Two months after the Magic Mike actor filed for divorce from his wife of seven years Sofía Vergara, he was seen leaving a gym session with actress Caitlin O'Connor.
The pair were photographed exiting Gold's Gym in Venice, Calif., together Sept. 13 before they left the premises together in Joe's car. For their gym outing, Caitlin, 33, wore black leggings and a cropped blue, long sleeved quarter-zip while Joe, 46, wore camouflage shorts and a white tank top. One thing the sleeveless top showed off is the True Blood actor's new ink—the word "angel" written out in Armenian script on his forearm.
E! News has reached out to reps for Joe for comment but has not heard back.
Joe and Sofia first announced they were splitting on July 17.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce," the pair said in a joint statement to Page Six. "As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives."
Two days later, Joe officially filed for divorce from the Modern Family actress in the Los Angeles County Superior Court. In legal documents obtained by E! News at the time, the Joe "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of split and listed July 2, 2023 as the official date of separation.
His filing also noted a prenuptial agreement already in place and asked that the court confirm each of their separate property—including jewelry and their earnings—as their own and that each party pays for their attorney's fees.
While both stars have remained otherwise tight-lipped on their breakup, Sofía has remained active on her social media in the weeks following the estranged couple's announcement.
In fact, the 51-year-old shared multiple images from her trip to Italy with friends the same day her breakup was confirmed.
"Last days of vacay!" Sofía captioned a July 17 post which featured pictures of her in a leopard swimsuit. "Even when u r so hot I love u Ravello!!!"
And one person happy to see Sofía living her best life? Modern Family costar Julie Bowen. The actress commented on her friend's post, "This is what single and [fire emoji] looks like!!!"
And her longtime pal is looking forward to taking Sofía out for a girls' night out dancing.
"I would like that very much," Julie recently told E! News. "Oh, but she would be so mad at me because I can't dance. She's such a good dancer. She just does this slow hip roll for hours. And that's a lot of what hanging out with her is—it's slow rolling it for a long time."