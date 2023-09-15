One of Princess Diana's Legendary Sweaters Just Made History With $1.1 Million Sale at Auction

Watch : Princess Diana's Fashion Moments We're Still OBSESSED With

Among her many legacies, one of Princess Diana's most popular is her iconic sense of style.

Not only did she immortalize the biker short and crewneck look, her looks also often made subtle commentary on the royal family and her place within Buckingham Palace (case in point, her off-the shoulder black, revenge dress). Another such item of clothing? Her "One Black Sheep" sweater. From a small brand called Warm and Wonderful and worn to a polo match in 1981, the red, wool sweater was patterned with white sheep save for one black sheep on the front.

Now over forty years later, the sweater—which was interpreted at the time as signifying Diana's feelings as an outsider among the royal family—was put up for auction and subsequently earned the highest price paid for a piece of clothing worn by the late royal.

So, just how much did the knit garment earn?

At Sotheby's recent Fashion Icons auction in New York, the sweater fetched a total of $1,143,000. A sale that jumped from $115,000 to the $1.1 million total within the last fifteen minutes, per CNN.