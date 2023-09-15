Jets' Aaron Rodgers Shares Update After Undergoing Surgery for Torn Achilles

Watch : Aaron Rodgers' NFL Future With Green Bay Packers Is Revealed

Aaron Rodgers has started his recovery journey, off the field.

The New York Jets quarterback recently informed fans that he'd undergone surgery after tearing his Achilles tendon, an injury that has him out for the rest of the season.

"Surgery went great yesterday," he wrote on Instagram Stories Sept. 14 alongside a photo of him at the hospital. "Thank you for all the love and prayers and support. And thanks to the [goat emoji] Dr. ElAttrache and his staff for starting me on the road to recovery."

Rodgers sustained the injury during the Jets' game against the Buffalo Bills on Sept. 11 after he was sacked by Bills player Leonard Floyd on the fourth snap. While the 39-year-old initially got up, he then sat back down on the ground and was helped off the field—remaining out for the rest of the game that ended with the Jets winning against the Bills in a final score of 22 to 16. An MRI later confirmed that Rodgers—who joined the Jets earlier this year after nearly two decades with Wisconsin's Green Bay Packers—tore his Achilles tendon and would need surgery.