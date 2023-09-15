Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dating? His Brother Jason Kelce Says...

Are you ready for a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance?
Amid speculation that the 12-time Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are spending time together, his brother Jason Kelce addressed the relationship rumors.
After Jason's team, the Philadelphia Eagles, defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 14 with a score of 34-28, the NFL center sat down for a post-game interview on TNF Nightcap, during which co-host Tony Gonzalez asked about Travis' love life.
"I've seen these rumors…I cannot comment," Jason said, before noting that ever since Travis' E! series Catching Kelce premiered in 2016, "everyone's been infatuated with Travis' love life."
"I don't really know what's going on there," he said of the Taylor speculation. "I know Trav is having fun, we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."
E! News has previously reached out to reps for Taylor and Travis for comment and has not heard back.
Rumors about a possible relationship between Travis and Taylor first started in July, after he attempted to shoot his shot with the singer during the Kansas City stop on her Eras World Tour.
"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis told brother Jason on the July 26 episode of their New Heights podcast. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."
As the athlete noted, the bracelet exchange has become a ritual at Taylor's concerts this year. "I received a bunch of them being there," he added, "but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."
While Taylor never publicly responded to Travis' comments, she has entered new era in her life after calling it quits with longtime love Joe Alwyn earlier this year.
As for Travis, he dated Catching Kelce winner Maya Benberry for nearly eight months before the two went their separate ways. He then went on to date reporter and model Kayla Nicole for five years before they called timeout on the relationship.
"I'm in the free market right now," Travis said on The Pivot podcast in January. "I'm out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession."
He's also enjoying spending time with family, including Jason's kids Wyatt, 3, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 6 months.
"Travis is the perfect uncle," Jason recently told E! News at premiere of his documentary Kelce. "He really is."
In addition to Travis, many fellow celebs have stopped by Taylor's Eras Tour this summer. Keep scrolling to see the star-studded attendees!