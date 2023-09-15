Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Dating? His Brother Jason Kelce Says...

Amid rumors Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce are dating, his brother—fellow NFL star Jason Kelce—addressed the speculation.

Watch: Taylor Swift Wasn't Ready for Travis Kelce to Shoot His Shot

Are you ready for a Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce romance?

Amid speculation that the 12-time Grammy winner and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end are spending time together, his brother Jason Kelce addressed the relationship rumors.

After Jason's team, the Philadelphia Eagles, defeated the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 14 with a score of 34-28, the NFL center sat down for a post-game interview on TNF Nightcap, during which co-host Tony Gonzalez asked about Travis' love life.

"I've seen these rumors…I cannot comment," Jason said, before noting that ever since Travis' E! series Catching Kelce premiered in 2016, "everyone's been infatuated with Travis' love life."

"I don't really know what's going on there," he said of the Taylor speculation. "I know Trav is having fun, we'll see what happens with whoever he ends up with."

E! News has previously reached out to reps for Taylor and Travis for comment and has not heard back.

photos
Taylor Swift's Night Out With Gigi Hadid, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Zoë Kravitz and Channing Tatum

Rumors about a possible relationship between Travis and Taylor first started in July, after he attempted to shoot his shot with the singer during the Kansas City stop on her Eras World Tour.

"I was disappointed that she doesn't talk before or after her shows because she has to save her voice for the 44 songs that she sings," Travis told brother Jason on the July 26 episode of their New Heights podcast. "So I was a little butt-hurt I didn't get to hand her one of the bracelets I made for her."

As the athlete noted, the bracelet exchange has become a ritual at Taylor's concerts this year. "I received a bunch of them being there," he added, "but I wanted to give Taylor Swift one with my number on it."

Getty Images

While Taylor never publicly responded to Travis' comments, she has entered new era in her life after calling it quits with longtime love Joe Alwyn earlier this year.

As for Travis, he dated Catching Kelce winner Maya Benberry for nearly eight months before the two went their separate ways. He then went on to date reporter and model Kayla Nicole for five years before they called timeout on the relationship.

"I'm in the free market right now," Travis said on The Pivot podcast in January. "I'm out there just enjoying life, focused on my profession."

He's also enjoying spending time with family, including Jason's kids Wyatt, 3, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 6 months.

"Travis is the perfect uncle," Jason recently told E! News at premiere of his documentary Kelce. "He really is."

In addition to Travis, many fellow celebs have stopped by Taylor's Eras Tour this summer. Keep scrolling to see the star-studded attendees!

Instagram
Jessica Chastain

Jessica captioned the moment with friends in Mexico City, "Spamming u w really good @taylorswift Eras Tour content."

Instagram
Lucy Hale

The Pretty Little Liars star attended with friends Morgan Pesante, Katie Greenthal and Claire Leahy. "Omg??? @taylorswift putting on a show that was so good I can't even process," she wrote. "Nostalgic, empowering, and sparkly."

Instagram
Halsey

The "Bad at Love" singer got in the spirit by making friendship bracelets to trade with fans during the last Los Angeles show.

Instagram
Mariska Hargitay and Savannah Guthrie

"Still in the afterglow of the most magical night," the Law & Order: Special Victims Unit star wrote on Instagram Aug. 9 after a bejeweled night out in L.A. "Deepest gratitude to @taylorswift for your poetry and wisdom. You inspire us and connect us to our #delicate tenderness, joy, hope and strength—and most of all, our wish to live and love courageously."

Instagram
Chris Olsen

Sharing pics from an L.A. show, Chris Olsen quoted the T.Swift lyrics in his caption, "I DON'T KNOW HOW IT GETS BETTER THAN THIS."

Instagram
Dylan Mulvaney

"Eras tour (Dylan's version)," the influencer captioned fits of her rocking a Stella McCartney outfit. "@taylorswift you are a goddess best night ever."

Instagram (selenagomez)
Selena Gomez and Sister Gracie

The actress and her little sister hugged while singing along to "Lover" at the August 8 show in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag

The Hills stars filled a blank space in their calendar with a date night in Los Angeles at the Eras Tour. Heidi Montag captioned their pics, "This was the concert of a lifetime! Legendary! Thank you for the tickets @taylorswift."

Instagram
Jessica Alba and Cash Warren

"@taylorswift with the fam," Jessica Alba wrote, "what a show!" She and husband Cash Warren celebrated their love story by taking their kids Honor, 15, and Haven, 11, and Hayes, 5.

Instagram
Charlize Theron

The Mad Max star danced to "Shake It off" with her kids August and Jackson. "Thank you for the best birthday ever @taylorswift!!!" she wrote. "We had such a great f--king time."

Instagram
Paula Abdul and Vince Vaughn

"What a SHOW," Paula Abdul wrote while posting for a photo with Vince Vaughn and Taylor's parents Scott and Andrea Swift in Los Angeles.

Instagram
James Kennedy, Paula Abdul, Scheana Shay and Ally Lewber

The Vanderpump Rules stars made their wildest dreams come true on the floor with Paula.

Instagram
Alicia Keys

The "No One singer" attended the Aug. 5 show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with her 8-year-old son Genesis.

Instagram / Sofia Vergara
Sofía Vergara

The actress attended one of Swift's shows at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles with Anastasia Beverly Hills cosmetics founder Anastasia Soare and her daughter, Claudia.

Instagram / Vanessa Bryant
Vanessa Bryant

The late Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant and their daughters Natalia Bryant, 20, Bianka Bryant, 6, and Capri Bryant, 4 attended Swift's show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles Aug. 3. While performing her song "22," the singer approached Bianka at the end of the stage, hugged her and gifted her a black hat she typically gives a fan during the number. The family later got to hang out with the pop star backstage.

Instagram
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready to be enchanted at the Aug. 4 show.

TikTok
Max Greenfield

The New Girl star shared a family photo on TikTok ahead of the Aug. 4 show.

Instagram
Elizabeth Banks and Amy Adams

The duo snapped a selfie at SoFi Stadium on the first night of the Eras Tour in Los Angeles, with Elizabeth Banks writing of Taylor's performance, "She was an Angel and a Unicorn and Pure Magic."

Instagram
Sarah Paulson

Elizabeth took a pic of Sarah Paulson showing off her Eras Tour merch from the Casamigos suite.

Instagram
Mindy Kaling

"The first night of the LA Eras tour was everything!" Mindy Kaling wrote after the Aug. 3 show. "@haimtheband set the tone by destroying in their home town and then @taylorswift, well, did her bejeweled thing and 70,000 of us were like 'how can we know every single lyric to 5 hours of songs?'. There were no highlights. It was all highlight."

 

TikTok
Hayley Kiyoko and Becca Tilley

The couple headed to Night One of the tour in Los Angeles, with Becca captioning their look with the "Fearless" lyrics, "I know I wanna ask you to dance right there, in the middle of the parking lot."

Instagram
Brie Larson

Brie Larson shared a pic from her view of the show in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Lupita Nyong'o

Brie captured a video with fellow Marvel star Lupita Nyong'o.

Instagram
Lauren Conrad

The Hills alum was ready for it on Aug. 4 in L.A.

Instagram
Natalia Bryant

Kobe and Vanessa's 20-year-old daughter shared a hug with Taylor after the show.

Instagram
Vanessa Bryant

Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant paid tribute to the late basketball player with her outfit for the Aug. 3 concert.

Instagram
Ashley Tisdale

Rocking a custom "Taylor" shirt, the High School Musical star was ready for the Aug. 3 show in Los Angeles.

Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Patrick Ta

Gigi Hadid partied with her makeup artist Patrick Ta at the show in Santa Clara, Calif. He captioned their pic, "I Want To Bottle This Moment Up Forever."

Instagram
Tommy Dorfman

The 13 Reasons Why actress was in the crowd in the Bay Area. "THIS NIGHT IS SPARKING !!!" she wrote on Instagram. "thank you @taylorswift @haimtheband @gracieabrams for the best night of my…life??"

Instagram
Gigi Hadid and Tommy Dorfman

The models snapped a pic from inside the VIP tent.

photos
View More Photos From Celebrities Attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour
