Holly Madison Reveals Why Hugh Hefner Hated Red Lipstick on Playboy Models

Holly Madison is revisiting an eyebrow-raising detail about life at the Playboy Mansion.

The model—who dated Playboy founder Hugh Hefner for seven years until their 2008 split—recently confirmed the entrepreneur disliked when models wore red lipstick, noting that it wasn't an issue at first when she moved in back in 2001.

"I think it was a control tactic, but also, when I was brand new, I wore red lipstick out a couple of times, and he didn't say anything about it," Holly shared on a recent episode of the Ahead of the Curve podcast, "because when you were the new girl in the group, you were always treated well."

Referring to a phrase she heard before, Holly, 43, added, "Somebody said, like, the higher up you are in a cult the worse you're treated because they want the new people want to bond and feel into it."

But that would soon change.