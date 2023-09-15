Sharon Osbourne Shares Rare Photo of Kelly Osbourne’s Baby Boy Sidney

All of the littlest Osbourne family members have come together for a photo.
Sharon Osbourne shared a rare snapshot of her alongside all of her grandchildren, including daughter Kelly Osbourne's baby boy Sidney, 8 months, who she shares with boyfriend Sid Wilson.
In the picture, a casually-dressed Sharon is seen sitting in front of her house, holding Sidney and son Jack Osbourne's baby girl Maple Artemis, 13 months, in her arms. (Jack shares Maple Artemis with fiancée Aree Gearhart.)
Sitting besides Sharon are Pearl, 10, Andy Rose, 7 and Minnie Theodora, 5—Jack's daughters with ex-wife Lisa Stelley. Sharon captioned her post, "My Cup Runneth Over."
In January, Sharon revealed news of Sidney's birth during an episode of her U.K. show, The Talk.
"[They're] just so, so great. So great," Sharon said, adding that Kelly wanted to keep information about her son locked tight. "She won't let a picture go out of him. No, and I'm so proud of her."
A day later, Kelly elaborated on her request for privacy. "I am not ready to share him with the world," the 38-year-old wrote on her Instagram Story. "It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby."
However, Kelly did share a special update on Sidney in September, telling E! News that her little one has already reached a major milestone.
"He is almost crawling, which is amazing," she gushed. "He is kind of like scooting backwards and turning in circles."
And she has a strong team behind her as she navigates motherhood, noting the advice mom Sharon and dad Ozzy Osbourne offered her amid her new life chapter.
"That it's not about you," Kelly said. "Now, your life is about your child."