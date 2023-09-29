All the Country Couples Heating Up the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards Red Carpet

Watch : Carrie Underwood WINS Country Artist of 2022 at PCAs

These stars are lassoing hearts on the red carpet—and maybe a trophy at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards.

The first-ever People's Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28 brought out country music's biggest couples for the ultimate date night.

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser; Katelyn and Kane Brown; Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker; and Little Big Town couple Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild hit the red carpet at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn., for the rootin'-tootin' show, airing at 8 p.m. ET and PT on NBC and Peacock. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)

Lauren Alaina also attended with her fiancé Cam Arnold ahead of their Nashville wedding next year, which she teased will be "quite a party."

"This is Cam's first official event. He's never done a carpet or an interview before," Lauren told E! News on the red carpet, before quipping, "I've drug this one here tonight. He's gonna quit—I hope we still get married."