All the Country Couples Heating Up the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards Red Carpet

These country music couples are turning the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards into a PDA-packed date night. Watch as they hit the red carpet on Sept. 28 before the show airs on NBC and Peacock.

By Lindsay Weinberg Sep 29, 2023 12:06 AMTags
Red CarpetMusicAwardsShowsCelebritiesPeacockNBCUPeople's Choice Country Awards
Watch: Carrie Underwood WINS Country Artist of 2022 at PCAs

These stars are lassoing hearts on the red carpet—and maybe a trophy at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards.

The first-ever People's Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28 brought out country music's biggest couples for the ultimate date night. 

Wynonna Judd and Cactus MoserKatelyn and Kane Brown; Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker; and Little Big Town couple Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild hit the red carpet at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn., for the rootin'-tootin' show, airing at 8 p.m. ET and PT on NBC and Peacock. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)

Lauren Alaina also attended with her fiancé Cam Arnold ahead of their Nashville wedding next year, which she teased will be "quite a party."

"This is Cam's first official event. He's never done a carpet or an interview before," Lauren told E! News on the red carpet, before quipping, "I've drug this one here tonight. He's gonna quit—I hope we still get married."

photos
The Greatest Country Music Couples of All Time

She added, "He is my normalcy typically but he wanted to come tonight with me." (Catch more interviews tonight at 11 p.m. on E! News.)

And Kane—who is performing later in the night—recently leveled up his relationship with Katelyn from spouses to collaborators, as they released their first duet "Thank God" last year. "It's a true love story," he told E! News at the time. "It's not two artists who are singing it to each other and have no future with each other. I feel like people can relate to that. Plus, it's a beautiful song."

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Leave No Blank Spaces in First PDA Photo

2

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Posts Weight Loss Journey Update

3

People's Choice Country Awards 2023 Red Carpet: See All Celeb Fashion

Other A-listers taking to the iconic stage tonight? Blake SheltonCarly Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd, who's additionally getting recognition with the Country Champion Award.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

As for the hosts of the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards, that would be Little Big Town members Karen, Jimi, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet, who will be raising a cowboy hat to all the nominated artists as they play both host and performer. 

"We are honored to host the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards, especially on one of our most beloved stages in the entire world," Little Big Town said in statement in June. "We look forward to welcoming so many of our talented peers to take the Opry stage for this magical night of music."

Scroll on to see more loved up couples at the first-ever 2023 People's Choice Country Awards.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Eric Decker and Jessie James Decker

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Kane Brown and Katelyn Jae Brown

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Gabi Dugal and Scotty McCreery

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Little Big Town's Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Kelli Cashiola and Dave Haywood

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Drew Knotts and Tayler Holder

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Cam Arnold and Lauren Alaina

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Cole Taylor and Lucy Taylor

Allen Clark/NBC via Getty Images

Drew McIntyre and Kaitlyn Frohnapfel

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Renee Blair and Jordan Schmidt

Watch the People's Choice Country Awards tonight, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

(E!, NBC and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Leave No Blank Spaces in First PDA Photo

2

1000-Lb. Sisters' Tammy Slaton Posts Weight Loss Journey Update

3

People's Choice Country Awards 2023 Red Carpet: See All Celeb Fashion

4

Kate Middleton Shows Banging New Look in Must-See Hair Transformation

5
Exclusive

Country Icon Recipient Toby Keith Shares Update on Cancer Battle