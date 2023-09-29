All the Country Couples Heating Up the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards Red Carpet

These stars are lassoing hearts on the red carpet—and maybe a trophy at the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards.
The first-ever People's Choice Country Awards on Sept. 28 brought out country music's biggest couples for the ultimate date night.
Wynonna Judd and Cactus Moser; Katelyn and Kane Brown; Jessie James Decker and Eric Decker; and Little Big Town couple Jimi Westbrook and Karen Fairchild hit the red carpet at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville, Tenn., for the rootin'-tootin' show, airing at 8 p.m. ET and PT on NBC and Peacock. (See all the stars on the red carpet here.)
Lauren Alaina also attended with her fiancé Cam Arnold ahead of their Nashville wedding next year, which she teased will be "quite a party."
"This is Cam's first official event. He's never done a carpet or an interview before," Lauren told E! News on the red carpet, before quipping, "I've drug this one here tonight. He's gonna quit—I hope we still get married."
She added, "He is my normalcy typically but he wanted to come tonight with me." (Catch more interviews tonight at 11 p.m. on E! News.)
And Kane—who is performing later in the night—recently leveled up his relationship with Katelyn from spouses to collaborators, as they released their first duet "Thank God" last year. "It's a true love story," he told E! News at the time. "It's not two artists who are singing it to each other and have no future with each other. I feel like people can relate to that. Plus, it's a beautiful song."
Other A-listers taking to the iconic stage tonight? Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY, Jelly Roll, Toby Keith and Wynonna Judd, who's additionally getting recognition with the Country Champion Award.
As for the hosts of the 2023 People's Choice Country Awards, that would be Little Big Town members Karen, Jimi, Kimberly Schlapman and Phillip Sweet, who will be raising a cowboy hat to all the nominated artists as they play both host and performer.
"We are honored to host the inaugural People's Choice Country Awards, especially on one of our most beloved stages in the entire world," Little Big Town said in statement in June. "We look forward to welcoming so many of our talented peers to take the Opry stage for this magical night of music."
Scroll on to see more loved up couples at the first-ever 2023 People's Choice Country Awards.
