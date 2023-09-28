People's Choice Country Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

Watch : Best of GLAMBOT: 2022 People's Choice Awards

Giddy up, the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards is here!

For its inauguration, country music's best and brightest came dressed to impress. As stars descended upon Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House on Sept. 28, the red carpet was practically transformed into a fashion runway filled with statement-making looks ranging from country chic to all-out glam.

Going into the Little Big Town-hosted award show, airing live on NBC and Peacock, Blake Shelton, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, Kane Brown, Carrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen were among the most-nominated artists. However, stars across other genres of music—including Pink, Ed Sheeran, Diplo and Bebe Rexha—also received nods for their forays into country music this past year. (See the full list of nominees here.)

As for the night's biggest accolades, Toby Keith—whose decades-long career has seen 21 studio albums and 69 singles—went into the ceremony as the recipient of the Country Music Icon Award. Meanwhile, Wynonna Judd was recognized for her work as a musician, philanthropist and activist with the Country Champion Award.