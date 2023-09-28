People's Choice Country Awards 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

The People's Choice Country Awards 2023 brought out the best in fashion, with stars dressed to the nines at Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House on Sept. 28. See all the red carpet arrivals.

Giddy up, the first-ever People's Choice Country Awards is here!

For its inauguration, country music's best and brightest came dressed to impress. As stars descended upon Nashville's Grand Ole Opry House on Sept. 28, the red carpet was practically transformed into a fashion runway filled with statement-making looks ranging from country chic to all-out glam.

Going into the Little Big Town-hosted award show, airing live on NBC and Peacock, Blake SheltonKelsea BalleriniLuke CombsKane BrownCarrie Underwood and Morgan Wallen were among the most-nominated artists. However, stars across other genres of music—including PinkEd SheeranDiplo and Bebe Rexha—also received nods for their forays into country music this past year. (See the full list of nominees here.)

As for the night's biggest accolades, Toby Keith—whose decades-long career has seen 21 studio albums and 69 singles—went into the ceremony as the recipient of the Country Music Icon Award. Meanwhile, Wynonna Judd was recognized for her work as a musician, philanthropist and activist with the Country Champion Award.

photos
People's Choice Awards 2022: Red Carpet Fashion

But awards are only a part of the PCCAs, with big names including Carly Pearce, Dan + Shay, HARDY and Jelly Roll—as well as honorees Keith and Judd—slated to take the stage for to be show-stopping performances. 

For more star sightings, keep reading to see all the red carpet arrivals at the 2023 PCCAs.

 

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Toby Keith & Tricia Lucus

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Drew McIntyre

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Cole Taylor & Lucy Taylor

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Drew McIntyre & Kaitlyn Frohnapfel

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Ashley Cooke

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images)

Hunter Phelps & Kelli Phelps

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Hunter Deno

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Josh Ross

Allen Clark/NBC via Getty Images

Ton Evans Jr.

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Tenille Arts

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Chase Matthew

Todd Williamson/NBC via Getty Images

Caitlynne Curtis

Watch the People's Choice Country Awards tonight, Sept. 28, at 8 p.m. on NBC and Peacock.

