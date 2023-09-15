Anitta Shares She Had a Cancer Scare Amid Months-Long Hospitalization

Anitta is recalling a terrifying medical experience.
The Brazilian artist told InStyle she was hospitalized for "months" toward the end of 2022, adding that, at the time, she feared she had cancer.
"I had problems in my lungs, I had a cancer [scare]," she told the outlet in an interview published Sept. 14. "I spent months in the hospital. Nobody could figure out what I had."
Despite undergoing a plethora of medical exams, Anitta said her condition remained a mystery. The singer did not disclose any further details regarding her symptoms or illness.
Ultimately, Anitta was told to seek spiritual treatment, resulting in her getting in touch with a shaman, a spiritual healer. That's when, according to Anitta, things began to change.
As she put it, "I came back completely changed."
Afterward, Anitta—born Larissa de Macedo Machado—said any additional testing no longer showed concerning signs regarding her health. However, the ordeal marked a turning point for Anitta, who said she used the experience as a way to mentally empower herself.
In fact, Anitta said she cheekily touched on her transformation in song "Used To Be," where she sings about her personal growth journey.
"Been swimmin' through the water, now I'm back to shore," she sings in the track. "I look at who I did and I'm like, 'Oh, my Lord.'"
And as she continues working on her music career, Anitta, who is dating Italian actor Simone Susinna, shared that starting a family has been put on the back burner.
"Right now, I want to have family and stuff, but this character doesn't let me," she said, referencing her alter ego. As for the future, Anitta said she's open to the idea of settling down, noting, "Larissa can have a personal life a little bit."