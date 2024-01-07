Halle Bailey Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Boyfriend DDG

Watch : Halle Bailey's BF DDG Slammed for Song About Relationship Insecurity

Motherhood is officially a part of Halle Bailey's world.

The Little Mermaid actress welcomed her first child, a baby boy named Halo with boyfriend DDG, she shared in an Instagram post Jan. 6.

"Even though we're a few days into the new year," she captioned a photo of the pair holding their son's hand sporting a bracelet, "the greatest thing that 2023 could have done for me, was bring me my son.. welcome to the world my halo. the world is desperate to know you."

Halle, 23, and DDG, 25, first sparked romance rumors in January 2022 while attending Usher's Las Vegas residency. The pair soon went public with their love story, going Instagram official in honor of her 22nd birthday in March 2022.

At the time, DDG—real name Darryl Dwayne Granberry Jr.—reportedly called her "the beautifulest, the flyest, the sweetest" person in a since-deleted post, with her responding, "u will make me cry again."

As for how their fairytale began? The Chloe x Halle singer noted she's been "a fan" of the "I'm Geekin" rapper for years.