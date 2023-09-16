Ice-T's Reaction to 7-Year-Old Daughter Chanel's School Crushes Is Ice Cold

Ice-T is keeping his cool when it comes to parenting.
The Law & Order: SVU star said he didn't break a sweat when his and longtime wife Coco Austin's daughter Chanel went back to school this year. In fact, his reaction to the 7-year-old, who he described as a "spark plug," crushing on one of her classmates was as cold as ice.
"We've already discussed boys and stuff," he told E! News' Francesca Amiker, joking, "I've already shown her the graves I've dug in the backyard for the little boys who make her cry, so she already knows what's happening."
And since his little girl knows her "daddy is a gangster," Ice-T—who has partnered with Sanofi to spread awareness about the flu vaccine—admitted that Chanel "doesn't want to talk to me about boys."
"She had a little crush in the first grade," the 65-year-old shared. "We teased back and forth. It's not serious yet."
But whether Ice-T likes it or not, Chanel is growing up fast. The second grader recently made her runway debut at 13th Annual Rookie USA Fashion Show in New York City, and it was an emotional occasion for the family.
"Coco cried," the rapper recalled. "This was her first time being on stage by herself—and it was big!"
Sharing that Chanel "had a blast" at the New York Fashion Week event, Ice-T said he's proud his daughter is forging her own path. "Everybody needs their own accolades," he said. "It doesn't matter how many accolades I got—Coco needs hers, Chanel's getting hers now."
The Grammy winner added that Chanel—who's slated to star in a new reality series with her mom titled Coco Loves Chanel—will "stay involved" in the spotlight "as long as long as it's fun" for her.
"We'll never push her into anything," he said. "As a kid, it should all be fun at this point."
As for Ice-T, he's having his own fun lending his voice to Sanofi's new flu vaccine campaign, which is inspired by a horror movie trailer. "A potential threat coming this fall," he narrates in the four-minute PSA. "It's not a wolf or a vampire—it's the flu."
