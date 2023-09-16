Ice-T's Reaction to 7-Year-Old Daughter Chanel's School Crushes Is Ice Cold

Watch : Ice-T's 7-Year-Old Daughter Still Sleeps in Bed With Parents

Ice-T is keeping his cool when it comes to parenting.

The Law & Order: SVU star said he didn't break a sweat when his and longtime wife Coco Austin's daughter Chanel went back to school this year. In fact, his reaction to the 7-year-old, who he described as a "spark plug," crushing on one of her classmates was as cold as ice.

"We've already discussed boys and stuff," he told E! News' Francesca Amiker, joking, "I've already shown her the graves I've dug in the backyard for the little boys who make her cry, so she already knows what's happening."

And since his little girl knows her "daddy is a gangster," Ice-T—who has partnered with Sanofi to spread awareness about the flu vaccine—admitted that Chanel "doesn't want to talk to me about boys."

"She had a little crush in the first grade," the 65-year-old shared. "We teased back and forth. It's not serious yet."