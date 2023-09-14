Anitta Reveals What's Holding Her Back From Having a Baby

Anitta is sharing her dreams to start a family.
The Versions of Me singer recently opened up about wanting to have a baby while also revealing the unique reason she's stopping herself from doing so.
"Right now, I want to have family and stuff," she told InStyle in an interview published Sept. 14, "but this character doesn't let me."
Although Anitta—whose real name is Larissa de Macedo Machado—referenced her alter ego as the cause for putting off her pregnancy plans, she also clarified that she's been focused on her career.
Hinting at a future break from work, she added, "Larissa can have a personal life a little bit."
This isn't the first time the 30-year-old, who is dating Italian actor Simone Susinna, has expressed her desire to become a mom.
"I want to have a big family, live in the middle of nowhere, be a farmer," she told J Balvin for Interview magazine last May. "Just planting my own food on my vegan farm with kids."
At the time, she noted the challenge of juggling her real self as Larissa and her stage persona Anitta.
"I know I have this whole thing going on, but at the same time, as Larissa, I just walk around naked all day in my house with the animals," she shared. "I like having a small cozy house with dogs. I'm simple."
However, channeling her superstar persona has given her a newfound sense of confidence. In fact, it helped her overcome her biggest personal struggles.
"Whenever I suffered any damage as a teenager, I created this character inside of me that no one could ever play with," she explained. "She was tough, but I was very insecure. It's part of me, this side that's very confident—and I like that."
Becoming Anitta, she said, gave her a voice she didn't know she had.
"What keeps me going with this character," she continued, "with this whole industry, is that I care so much about everything. I'm a very political person, and I use this character and industry to make the changes I want to see in the world."