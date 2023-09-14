Is Matty Healy Appearing on Taylor Swift's 1989 Re-Record? Here’s the Truth

Watch : Taylor Swift Breaks ANOTHER Record with Eras Tour Film

Best believe The 1975 are nowhere near 1989.

While fans count down the days until the release of Taylor Swift's latest rerecorded album, 1989 (Taylor's Version), which releases next month, her rep cleared the air on whether the singer's ex Matty Healy and his band would make a cameo on the project.

Her rep told Billboard in a statement Sept. 14, "neither Matty Healy nor [The] 1975 are on this album."

Reports of Taylor's budding romance with The 1975 frontman first arose in the wake of the "Cruel Summer" singer's breakup with boyfriend of six years Joe Alwyn in April.

Dating speculation was further fueled when Matty was spotted at Taylor's Eras Tour concerts in Nashville and Philadelphia. That same month they were photographed holding hands while on a double date with Jack Antonoff and now-wife Margaret Qualley at Casa Cipriani in New York city.

However, it seems their love story was over by early June. In fact, just a few months later the musician was spotted out in Los Angeles with ex Meredith Mickelson, with whom he split just prior to his whirlwind romance with Taylor.