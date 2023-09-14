Pregnant Sienna Miller Turns Heads in Bump-Baring Look at London Fashion Week

Sienna Miller's pregnancy fashion is anything but basic.
The 41-year-old, who is expecting her second child, but first with actor Oli Green, 26—showed off her growing baby bump in the most stylish getup at Vogue's World Show during London Fashion Week.
While attending the star-studded event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Sept. 14, Sienna ruled the red carpet in a voluminous white two-piece set that was fresh off Schiaparelli's fall/winter 2023 couture collection.
The American Sniper actress—who is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Marlowe with ex Tom Sturridge—made sure her bump was the center of attention as her look consisted of a slightly off-the-shoulder cropped top that featured a plunging neckline and dramatic puffed sleeves.
She paired the top with a coordinating skirt that ballooned out with its billowing fabric, sheer black pantyhose and matching pumps. As for her glam? The Anatomy of a Scandal star showed off her pregnancy glow, opting for barely-there makeup and sporting an effortlessly textured updo.
This marked Sienna's first major red carpet appearance since her pregnancy was revealed last month.
At the time, she teased the baby news after she was spotted at the beach in Ibiza, wearing an itty-bitty bikini that showed her growing bump.
And while the actress has kept details of her little one private, she previously opened up about having kids after the age of 40.
"The pressure...about kids, and should I have more, and why haven't I, and all of that, which is a really loud noise," she told Elle UK last April. "Biology is incredibly cruel on women in that decade—that's the headline, or it certainly was for me."
Sienna explained that she took matters into her own hands by freezing her eggs.
"Having been really focused on the need to have another baby, I'm just like, if it happens, it happens," she continued. "That kind of existential threat has dissipated."
It's looks like the stars have aligned for Sienna!