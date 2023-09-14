Pregnant Sienna Miller Turns Heads in Bump-Baring Look at London Fashion Week

Watch : Sienna Miller Talks Consent & Holding Powerful People Accountable

Sienna Miller's pregnancy fashion is anything but basic.

The 41-year-old, who is expecting her second child, but first with actor Oli Green, 26—showed off her growing baby bump in the most stylish getup at Vogue's World Show during London Fashion Week.

While attending the star-studded event at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane on Sept. 14, Sienna ruled the red carpet in a voluminous white two-piece set that was fresh off Schiaparelli's fall/winter 2023 couture collection.

The American Sniper actress—who is also mom to 11-year-old daughter Marlowe with ex Tom Sturridge—made sure her bump was the center of attention as her look consisted of a slightly off-the-shoulder cropped top that featured a plunging neckline and dramatic puffed sleeves.

She paired the top with a coordinating skirt that ballooned out with its billowing fabric, sheer black pantyhose and matching pumps. As for her glam? The Anatomy of a Scandal star showed off her pregnancy glow, opting for barely-there makeup and sporting an effortlessly textured updo.