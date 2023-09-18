Is Below Deck Down Under's Luka Breaking Up a Boatmance? See Him Flirt With a Co-Worker's Girl

Luka Brunton is rocking this boatmance.
The Below Deck Down Under star makes a move on fellow yachtie Jaimee Neale in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' season two finale. The only problem? The stew is already entangled with Deckhand Culver Bradbury, who she has been flirting with all season long.
The preview shows the whole crew in vans returning to the super-yacht after partying during a night off of work. During the car ride, Luka slides into Jaimee's DMs with a flirty message.
"Cute pic girl," the New Zealand native writes, to which she cheekily replies, "Stalker," before adding, "kidddddiiggg."
He then jokingly tells her to "duck off," to which she sends back a duck photo.
In a confessional, Jaimee admits her feelings for Luka, despite still being in a boatmance with Culver. "I don't want to do anything to hurt Culver but Luka and I are getting along really well," she says. "We look pretty good together, don't we?"
In the other van, Chef Tzarina Mace-Ralph questions Culver about just how serious his feelings for Jamiee are. "So you're, like, totally in love with her, eh?" she asks, prompting Second Officer João Franco to tease Culver with, "Well, that makes one of you."
The jab makes Tzarina, who has been involved in a boatmance of her own with the Second Officer, second guess her feelings for João, as she tells him, "Your alter ego is coming out this evening."
The fun turns confrontation when João grills Culver about his plans with Jaimee after the yachting season is over. Heated over all the questions, Culver finally yells at João, "Focus on your own relation with Cheffie!"
Tzarina's reply? "I don't need a relationship with João," she says with a smirk. "We're just casual."
A fed up Tzarina adds to her fling, "This is not João tonight. You're not you. Asshole."
See the drama—and budding new boatmance—go down in the clip above.
Watch the Below Deck Down Under season finale tonight, Sept. 18, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)