Author Jessica Knoll Hated Ted Bundy's Story, So She Turned It Into Her Next Bestseller

Do you know how many movies have been made about Ted Bundy?

The answer is nine, with a slew of easy-on-the-eyes actors including Billy Campbell, James Marsters, Chad Michelle Murray and even Zac Efron playing the notorious serial killer who was responsible for murdering at least 31 women in the 1970s. And that's not including the endless stream of TV specials and podcast episodes that recount Bundy's crimes.

Now, can you guess the number of those projects that were centered on any of the women who were victimized by Bundy?

Which is why the idea for Jessica Knoll's third novel, Bright Young Women (out Sept. 19), came to the Luckiest Girl Alive author in a deeply relatable way: She watched Netflix's 2019 documentary Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes.

"I was fascinated by it, but I also had my ear to the ground of all the discourse around it," Knoll told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Part of that was this question of did we learn anything new from this? Not really. What about the women whose lives he interrupted? We don't know anything about them."