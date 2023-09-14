See All of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royally Sweet Moments at The Invictus Games in Germany

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were all smiles while out in Düsseldorf, Germany, for the 2023 Invictus Games. See the couple's royally cute photos.

By Kisha Forde Sep 14, 2023 7:15 PMTags
CouplesRoyalsPrince HarryCelebritiesMeghan Markle
Watch: Why Meghan Markle Isn't Wearing Engagement Ring

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in perfect harmony at The Invictus Games.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out hand-in-hand in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sept. 14 for another day of the competitive event.

During his opening speech on Sept. 9, the royal, who founded the days-long event supporting injured and sick servicemembers and veterans in 2014, kicked off the event by joking that his wife Meghan would have an extra stake in at least one of the new nations that joined this time around.

"Now, I'm not saying we play favorites in our home," the Duke of Sussex said per People, "but since my wife discovered she's of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year." (Last year, the Duchess revealed that a genealogy test indicated she was of Nigerian heritage.)

As for Meghan, who remained in California with the couple's kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, during the opening ceremony, after arriving in Germany four days later, she also expressed her excitement at joining her husband for the festivities.

photos
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry's Quotes on Parenthood

"It is so special to be here, and I'm so sorry that I was a little late for the party," the Duchess of Sussex said during a speech, according to Hello! "Just like so many of you, we know this is about family and friends and the community that Invictus has created, that Fischer House has created, and so I had to just spend a little bit more time getting our little ones settled home."

And now that Meghan has arrived, the couple has been front and center during countless activities. Keep reading to see all of their sweet pics.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
Closer Than Ever

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were side-by-side while at the medal ceremony for the Wheelchair Basketball Finals.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
All Smiles for Selfies

The royally cute couple stopped to snap a selfie while visiting the Kids' Zone at the Merkus Spiel-Arena.

Sascha Schuermann/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
Hand-in-Hand

The pair were seen holding hands as they met with the NATO Joint Force Command and families from Italy and the Netherlands.

Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images
Cute Conversation

Harry and Meghan were engrossed in conversation as they watched the volleyball competition at the Merkur Spiel-Arena.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images for the Invictus Games Foundation
Precious Photos

While at the sitting volleyball match held during day five, the royals didn't hesitate to take a few pics with fans.

Jordan Pettitt/PA Images via Getty Images
Close to the Chest

Harry was seen holding Meghan close as they watched on during the sitting volleyball competition.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Craig Conover Shares Insight Into Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Breakup

2

Bella Hadid Debuts Shaved Head in Futuristic Marc Jacobs Campaign

3

Elon Musk Reflects on "Brutal" Relationship With Amber Heard

Get the latest tea from inside the palace walls. Sign up for Royal Recap!

Trending Stories

1

Bella Hadid Debuts Shaved Head in Futuristic Marc Jacobs Campaign

2
Exclusive

Craig Conover Shares Insight Into Carl Radke & Lindsay Hubbard Breakup

3

Elon Musk Reflects on "Brutal" Relationship With Amber Heard

4

*NSYNC’s Reunion Continues With New Song "Better Place"—Listen Now

5

Grimes Says Elon Musk Sent Around Photo of Her Having C-Section