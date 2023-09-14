See All of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Royally Sweet Moments at The Invictus Games in Germany

Watch : Why Meghan Markle Isn't Wearing Engagement Ring

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are in perfect harmony at The Invictus Games.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped out hand-in-hand in Düsseldorf, Germany, on Sept. 14 for another day of the competitive event.

During his opening speech on Sept. 9, the royal, who founded the days-long event supporting injured and sick servicemembers and veterans in 2014, kicked off the event by joking that his wife Meghan would have an extra stake in at least one of the new nations that joined this time around.

"Now, I'm not saying we play favorites in our home," the Duke of Sussex said per People, "but since my wife discovered she's of Nigerian descent, it's likely to get a little bit more competitive this year." (Last year, the Duchess revealed that a genealogy test indicated she was of Nigerian heritage.)

As for Meghan, who remained in California with the couple's kids Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2, during the opening ceremony, after arriving in Germany four days later, she also expressed her excitement at joining her husband for the festivities.