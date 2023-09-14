Bella Hadid Debuts Shaved Head in Futuristic Marc Jacobs Campaign

Watch : Bella Hadid Supports Ariana Grande Against Body-Shaming

Bella Hadid knows how to turn heads.

And she did exactly that, debuting a completely shaven head for Marc Jacobs' new Heaven campaign for its fall 2023 collection. That's right, the 26-year-old ditched her chest-length tresses for a dramatic bald look.

But the supermodel's unexpected hair transformation wasn't the only eye-catching moment of the brand's futuristic campaign. After all, Bella seemingly transported to a galaxy far, far away, as she modeled several sci-fi-esque pieces.

In one image—photographed by Carlijn Jacobs and styled by Danielle Emerson—Bella channeled an A.I. robot and armored herself with a shiny silver chrome suit that featured a cropped breastplate, matching high-waisted bottoms and knee-and-arm cuffs.

And while the metallic look was reminiscent of Thierry Mugler's iconic fem-bot costume from the 1995 autumn/winter show, it appears Marc was inspired by his famous Kiki Boot—the dominatrix-styled platform Mary Janes.

"The fall 2023 collection pays homage to the cult favorite Kiki Boot," the brand shared in a statement, "with the introduction of the Kiki Group, an assortment of ready-to-wear and accessories."