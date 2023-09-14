Bella Hadid Debuts Shaved Head in Futuristic Marc Jacobs Campaign

Bella Hadid looked unrecognizable after she shed her trademark long locks for a bald look in Marc Jacobs' new Heaven campaign.

Bella Hadid knows how to turn heads.

And she did exactly that, debuting a completely shaven head for Marc Jacobs' new Heaven campaign for its fall 2023 collection. That's right, the 26-year-old ditched her chest-length tresses for a dramatic bald look.

But the supermodel's unexpected hair transformation wasn't the only eye-catching moment of the brand's futuristic campaign. After all, Bella seemingly transported to a galaxy far, far away, as she modeled several sci-fi-esque pieces.

In one image—photographed by Carlijn Jacobs and styled by Danielle Emerson—Bella channeled an A.I. robot and armored herself with a shiny silver chrome suit that featured a cropped breastplate, matching high-waisted bottoms and knee-and-arm cuffs.

And while the metallic look was reminiscent of Thierry Mugler's iconic fem-bot costume from the 1995 autumn/winter show, it appears Marc was inspired by his famous Kiki Boot—the dominatrix-styled platform Mary Janes.

"The fall 2023 collection pays homage to the cult favorite Kiki Boot," the brand shared in a statement, "with the introduction of the Kiki Group, an assortment of ready-to-wear and accessories."

In another photo, which was arguably Bella's most jaw-dropping of the shoot, showed her posing completely nude with only a sculptural silver ear cuff.

Making the image more spine-chilling and straight out of the horror movie Aliens, Bella had silver tentacles growing out of her spine.

Carlijn Jacobs / Marc Jacobs

Her epic makeover and even more thrilling photoshoot marks her triumphant return to modeling after she took a five-month hiatus to focus on her health. 

Back in August, she shared that she underwent treatment for Lyme disease, a chronic condition she's battled for almost 15 years.

"Living in this state," Bella captioned her Aug. 6 Instagram, "worsening with time and work while trying to make myself, my family and the people who support me, proud, had taken a toll on me in ways I can't really explain."

She continued, "To be that sad and sick with the most blessings/privilege/opportunity/love around me was quite possibly the most confusing thing ever."

Carlijn Jacobs / Marc Jacobs

Bella took a moment to thank her loved ones, the medical professionals taking care of her and the brands she's worked for.

"Thank you for the patience of the incredible company's that I work for," she noted, "my supporters and the people who continued to check in...I love and appreciate you more than I can ever express."

"I'll be back when I'm ready," she concluded. "I miss you all so much. I love you all so much."

Carlijn Jacobs / Marc Jacobs

It's clear Bella is back in her element. Of course, she isn't the only star to switch up her style in recent months. Keep reading to see which other celebrities have debuted new looks.

