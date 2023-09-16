Deal Alert: These Saks Off 5th Fashion, Beauty & Home Finds Start at $10

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! make a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Saks Off Fifth is Saks Fifth Avenue's sibling store. The newer, cooler, more affordable one. You probably know all that. But what you might not know is that the brand's accessibility doesn't sacrifice any of the prestige.
Saks Off Fifth still has the high-brand brands you know and love in home, fashion, and beauty. Just usually at double-digit prices instead of anything that would put you into sticker shock.
With this much variety to choose from, it can be hard to narrow down the best choices for you. So I went ahead and picked 20 of the best things at Saks Off Fifth that you can pick up for under $25 right now. Some start as low as just under $10. No, really.
Below, scroll some of the best Saks Off Fifth sale finds available right now. And guess what else? They're not all on sale. Some are just naturally this affordable.
So, go on. Treat yourself!
Vince Camuto Women's Studded Faux Fur Earmuffs
These studded earmuffs add sparkle to grey days.
Shedrain Women's Folding Umbrella
A black umbrella is a staple of every front hall closet, and at this price, you might as well grab two.
Clinique Women's Dramatically Different Hydrating Clearing Jelly
Here, you can score 1.7oz of Clinique's beloved oil-free formula with 1% salicylic acid for more than 40% off the usual price.
Sanctuary Surplus Women's Plus The Harmony Cropped Pants
This size 14W pair of pants proves that clothes can be comfy, stylish, and fit. Oh, and be extremely affordable, too.
Tommy Jeans Women's Logo Graphic T-Shirt Dress
Easygoing and everyday-chic, this Tommy Jeans t-shirt dress is great for running errands and grabbing brunch alike.
BerghOFF Leo Stainless Steel Chef Knife - Grey
Upgrade your go-to tools in the kitchen with this stainless steel 7.5" chef's knife.
SOMETHING NAVY Women's Puff Sleeve Floral Crop Top
Vibrant and feminine, this crop top styles well with distressed jeans, leather minis, and everything else in your closet.
Spyder Women's Pocket Ankle Leggings
Treat yourself to a pair of new leggings (and not the ones you've been wearing for years!) that hit at the ankle and have a pocket for storing your essentials when on the go.
Safavieh Larna Throw Pillow
Per the brand, "Larna's 100% white cotton [pillow] cover is soft and smooth to the touch, while its braided accents and fringe details add a touch of whimsy, ideal for softening the edge of clean lined furnishings."
Wayf Women's Floral Smocked Top
Dark yet dainty, this floral top is the choice for desk-to-drinks outfitting.
Vintage Havana Women's Varsity Dropped Shoulder Sweater
Vintage Havana's Varsity sweater brings preppy style to your ensemble, any day of the week.
Smashbox Women's Cover Shot Ablaze Eye Palette
Enhance your next day (or night!) look with Smashbox's high-end palette of versatile shades.
Splendid Women's Racerback Tank Top
A black racerback tank is an essential layer for casual (and office-ready) looks throughout the year. Why not level up the one you're so used to using?
Bey-Berk Nylon Toiletry Bag
Simple, sleek, and minimalist, this take-everywhere toiletry bag enables you to start traveling like a grownup.
SoulCycle Women's Boxy Cropped Tank Top - White
Have you ever seen super-cute SoulCycle-branded workout clothing priced this low? I definitely haven't. And you know what? It looks exactly the same as it would if you had paid in-gym prices for it.
Sanctuary Women's Night Out Cutout Top
Add this sexy little top to your fall closet, STAT. It looks perfect under denim jackets, leather jackets, and flannel button-downs alike.
Splendid Women's Long-Sleeve Henley
If cutouts aren't your thing, there's always this equally cute (and layerable) Splendid henley top.
Terez Women's Foil Snakeskin Sports Bra
Subtle snakeskin pattern details enhance this shimmering sports bra from Terez.
R+Co Women's Dallas Thickening Travel Hair Spray
Per R+Co, "For ultimate Texas-style big hair, use Dallas, the quintessential spray for a mega blow-dry." It's "great for volume at the roots, control at the ends and an overall smooth look," as well as "tons of body and shine without stiffness."
Wayf Women's Cutout Midaxi Bodycon Dress
With its long sleeves, long silhouette, and cutout details, this "midaxi"-length bodycon dress is a surprisingly versatile addition to your seasonal wardrobe.
For more fabulously affordable essentials, check out Love Seen Lashes from new RHONY star and famed designer Jenna Lyons.