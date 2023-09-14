TikToker Elyse Myers Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2

Watch : Serena Williams Welcomes Baby No. 2

Elyse Myers has a new bundle of joy, and no it's not 100 Taco Bell tacos.

The comedian and her husband Jonas Myers—who are also parents to 2-year-old son August—have officially welcomed baby number two. Elyse confirmed the family's newest addition on social media, sharing photos of with their baby boy, and captioning the Sept. 13 post, "We love you so much, Oliver."

As for Jonas, he simply gushed over his wife and sons in the comments. "Elyse is a superhero," he wrote, "Oliver is a breath of life, August is a legend who can't wait to meet him, and I am thrilled for all the Team Meyers sunsets."

The funny cuz it's true podcast host, who rose to fame on TikTok through her honest and always hilarious storytelling, first shared that she and Jonas were expecting back in February with an unforgettable The Office themed pregnancy announcement starring her and her husband. They based the video on the series' episode, "Local Ad."