TikToker Elyse Myers Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 2

Elyse Myers has a new bundle of joy, and no it's not 100 Taco Bell tacos.
The comedian and her husband Jonas Myers—who are also parents to 2-year-old son August—have officially welcomed baby number two. Elyse confirmed the family's newest addition on social media, sharing photos of with their baby boy, and captioning the Sept. 13 post, "We love you so much, Oliver."
As for Jonas, he simply gushed over his wife and sons in the comments. "Elyse is a superhero," he wrote, "Oliver is a breath of life, August is a legend who can't wait to meet him, and I am thrilled for all the Team Meyers sunsets."
The funny cuz it's true podcast host, who rose to fame on TikTok through her honest and always hilarious storytelling, first shared that she and Jonas were expecting back in February with an unforgettable The Office themed pregnancy announcement starring her and her husband. They based the video on the series' episode, "Local Ad."
"It all starts with two people, but you can never tell where those people will end up," Elyse could be saying in a voiceover in the Feb. 24 clip. "People fall in love, they change, they grow and then sometimes they have babies. And then babies become their whole world. And in a fast-moving world where good news moves at the speed of time, and bad news isn't always what it seems. Because when push comes to shove, people deserve the chance to score."
And much like the episode itself, the video saw a piece of paper being relayed to and from Elyse and Jonas, until the 29-year-old eventually unwrapped a crumpled piece of paper that unveiled the words, "We are pregnant." The pair then walked into frame holding "World's Best Mom" and "Dad" mugs respectively.
And in addition to the many fans flooding the video's comments with love, the creative announcement even captured the attention of the show itself.
The Office's official Instagram account commented, "Future regional manager in the making," while actress Jenna Fischer added, "Congratulations!!!"