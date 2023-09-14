Brian Austin Green Shares How "Tough" Tori Spelling Is Doing Amid "Difficult" Chapter

Watch : Tori Spelling Says She's Been Hospitalized for 4 Days

David Silver will always be Team Donna Martin.

In fact, Brian Austin Green shared an update on his Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Tori Spelling, praising his longtime pal for her resilience amid a trying time—what has included a mold infestation made her family sick and alleged estrangement from husband Dean McDermott.

"I talked to her today. She's doing great," Brian told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Tori is tough."

The actor, who stars in the upcoming second season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, continued, "She's going through stuff that is difficult for her right now. But she'll absolutely get through it. And then it'll make her a stronger person."

The 50-year-olds encouraging words come just before he and Tori, also 50, are set to reunite with other Beverly Hills, 90210 alumni—including Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth and Jason Priestley—at 90s Con 2023 in Tampa, Fla., which begins Sept. 15.

Indeed, Tori has been open about her family's health struggles over the last several months. Back in May, she revealed that her two youngest kids, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, had been rushed to urgent care over a prolonged illness due to "extreme mold" in their home.