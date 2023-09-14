Brian Austin Green Shares How "Tough" Tori Spelling Is Doing Amid "Difficult" Chapter

David Silver will always be Team Donna Martin.
In fact, Brian Austin Green shared an update on his Beverly Hills, 90210 costar Tori Spelling, praising his longtime pal for her resilience amid a trying time—what has included a mold infestation made her family sick and alleged estrangement from husband Dean McDermott.
"I talked to her today. She's doing great," Brian told E! News in an exclusive interview. "Tori is tough."
The actor, who stars in the upcoming second season of Special Forces: World's Toughest Test, continued, "She's going through stuff that is difficult for her right now. But she'll absolutely get through it. And then it'll make her a stronger person."
The 50-year-olds encouraging words come just before he and Tori, also 50, are set to reunite with other Beverly Hills, 90210 alumni—including Shannen Doherty, Jennie Garth and Jason Priestley—at 90s Con 2023 in Tampa, Fla., which begins Sept. 15.
Indeed, Tori has been open about her family's health struggles over the last several months. Back in May, she revealed that her two youngest kids, Finn, 11, and Beau, 6, had been rushed to urgent care over a prolonged illness due to "extreme mold" in their home.
The actress, who also shares kids Liam, 16, Stella, 15, and Hattie, 11, with husband Dean, wrote on Instagram that the while family has "all been on this continual spiral of sickness for months."
The following month, rumors that Dean and Tori had broken up after the Chopped Canada alum seemed to confirm their split in a since-deleted post on social media.
"It's with great sadness and a very very heavy heart that after 18 years together and 5 amazing children, that @torispelling and I have decided to go our separate ways, and start a new journey of our own," he wrote on Instagram. "We will continue to work together as loving parents and guide and love our children through this difficult time."
Tori has not commented publicly about the alleged breakup. Meanwhile, Dean's Instagram bio includes a shoutout to the Messyness co-host that reads, "Married to the love of my life @ToriSpelling"
Amid the speculation about her and Dean's marital status, Tori's health woes have continued, with her sharing in mid-August that she'd been in the hospital for several days.
"4th day here and missing my kiddos so much," she wrote on her Instagram Stories alongside a photo of herself wearing a hospital bracelet. "Grateful and so proud of my strong, brave, resilient, and kind to the core children who remain positive no matter what comes our way."
—Reporting by Amanda Champagne-Meadows