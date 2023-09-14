Craig Conover Shares Surprising Insight Into Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's Breakup

Watch : Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Split

Summer House fans might have been shocked when Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke recently broke up just a few months before their wedding—but those close to the Bravo stars seemingly weren't as surprised.

In fact, their longtime pal Craig Conover, who is dating their costar Paige DeSorbo, says viewers will probably get a better understanding of why the former couple called off their engagement once season eight of Summer House airs.

"You'll get to see they filmed all summer—they filmed for two or three months," the Southern Charm star exclusively told E! News. "It's unfortunate that the ending result is leaked or talked about because there's no context and I think, for better or for worse, there's going to be a ton of context when you get to see Summer House. Because there was several conversations had. It's a big part of this season."

But while Craig has a little more insight into the split than the rest of us, he's still sad for his friends.