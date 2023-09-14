Exclusive

Craig Conover Shares Surprising Insight Into Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's Breakup

Find out why Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke's friend and Summer House costar Craig Conover wasn't as shocked as the rest of us when the Bravo stars recently broke up months before their wedding.

Watch: Summer House's Lindsay Hubbard & Carl Radke Split

Summer House fans might have been shocked when Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke recently broke up just a few months before their wedding—but those close to the Bravo stars seemingly weren't as surprised.

In fact, their longtime pal Craig Conover, who is dating their costar Paige DeSorbo, says viewers will probably get a better understanding of why the former couple called off their engagement once season eight of Summer House airs.

"You'll get to see they filmed all summer—they filmed for two or three months," the Southern Charm star exclusively told E! News. "It's unfortunate that the ending result is leaked or talked about because there's no context and I think, for better or for worse, there's going to be a ton of context when you get to see Summer House. Because there was several conversations had. It's a big part of this season."

But while Craig has a little more insight into the split than the rest of us, he's still sad for his friends.

"I was still surprised," he added, "but I think—I'm not saying this against anyone—I think it'll make a little more sense when you get to see it all play out."

News of Carl, 38, and Lindsay, 37, calling off their engagement in August less than three months before they were set to tie the knot in Mexico this November came as a shock to fans. While neither of them has spoken out publicly about what led to their separation, their Summer House costar and mutual BFF Danielle Olivera subtly weighed in on the drama last week.

Stephanie Diani/Bravo/Instagram/@carlradke

On Aug. 2, fan Instagram account Queens of Bravo shared a clip from the 2008 Sex and the City movie comparing Mr. Big leaving Carrie Bradshaw at the altar to Carl calling off his and Lindsay's nuptials last minute. "This scene is now so Lindsay / Carl / Danielle coded," read the caption. "We'll let you spot who we think Danielle is…"

Danielle's responded in the comments, "Just call me Charlotte from now on," referencing Kristin Davis' character comforting Carrie over the failed wedding in the scene.

While we wait for more info to come to light, keep reading to relive Carl and Lindsay's romance prior to their split. And catch Craig when Southern Charm season nine premieres tonight, Sept. 14, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

Instagram
September 2021: More Than Friends?

Before going public, Carl and Lindsay attended costars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula's September 2021 wedding as each others' dates.

Sasha Israel/Bravo
2022: Officially Dating

After being friends and costars for years, Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard confirmed they were officially a couple at the start of 2022.

Instagram/@carlradke
August 2022: Engaged

Carl got down on one knee and proposed to Lindsay in August 2022 in Southampton while filming season seven of Summer House.

Instagram/@carlradke
September 2022: Italian Getaway

The Bravolebrities enjoyed a romantic vacation in Italy. "One of the most beautiful places I've ever visited! And breathtaking (literally)," he shared on Instagram. "Finally getting through our travel photos with so many highlights but hiking through Cinque Terre was incredible. Bellisimo! "

Instagram/@carlradke
December 2022: Happy Holidays

Carl and Lindsay rang in Christmas 2022 surrounded by familymembers.

Instagram/@carlradke
February 2023: Wedding Planning

Carl and Lindsay opened up about planning their Mexico wedding in February 2023.

"It's taken this long for us to come together," she exclusively shared with E! News. "I don't think there is anybody in our lives that would let us get away with a small wedding, including Bravo."

Lindsay also confirmed plans to film the nuptials for season eight of the show. "If we were just getting married with all of our guests and friends that would be one thing," she continued, "but when you're considering the idea of filming it, there's another level of criteria that you have to get checked off."

Instagram/@carlradke
April 2023: Montauk Mayhe\m

The duo lets loose with their Summer House costars in Montauk in April 2023.

Instagram/@carlradke
May 2023: Date Night

Carl and Lindsay attend a friends wedding in Florida.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Festivals & Friends

The duo attend the Palm Tree Music Festival in New York with fellow Summer House couple Kory Keefer and Sam Feher.

Instagram/@carlradke
Summer 2023: Summer Lovin'

Carl and Lindsay are all smiles while celebrating summer.

Instagram/@carlradke
June 2023: Bravo Besties

In honor of Andy Cohen's birthday, Carl shared a tribute to the Bravo bigwig.

Instagram/Carl Radke
August 2023: Bridal Bash

The lovebirds celebrated Lindsay's bridal shower in NYC surrounded by their costars, including Danielle Olivera, Amanda Batula, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feher

Charles Sykes/Bravo
August 2023: Splitsville

Less than three months before they were supposed to say "I do," news of Carl and Lindsay's breakup came to light in August 2023.

