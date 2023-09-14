Craig Conover Shares Surprising Insight Into Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard's Breakup

Summer House fans might have been shocked when Lindsay Hubbard and Carl Radke recently broke up just a few months before their wedding—but those close to the Bravo stars seemingly weren't as surprised.
In fact, their longtime pal Craig Conover, who is dating their costar Paige DeSorbo, says viewers will probably get a better understanding of why the former couple called off their engagement once season eight of Summer House airs.
"You'll get to see they filmed all summer—they filmed for two or three months," the Southern Charm star exclusively told E! News. "It's unfortunate that the ending result is leaked or talked about because there's no context and I think, for better or for worse, there's going to be a ton of context when you get to see Summer House. Because there was several conversations had. It's a big part of this season."
But while Craig has a little more insight into the split than the rest of us, he's still sad for his friends.
"I was still surprised," he added, "but I think—I'm not saying this against anyone—I think it'll make a little more sense when you get to see it all play out."
News of Carl, 38, and Lindsay, 37, calling off their engagement in August less than three months before they were set to tie the knot in Mexico this November came as a shock to fans. While neither of them has spoken out publicly about what led to their separation, their Summer House costar and mutual BFF Danielle Olivera subtly weighed in on the drama last week.
On Aug. 2, fan Instagram account Queens of Bravo shared a clip from the 2008 Sex and the City movie comparing Mr. Big leaving Carrie Bradshaw at the altar to Carl calling off his and Lindsay's nuptials last minute. "This scene is now so Lindsay / Carl / Danielle coded," read the caption. "We'll let you spot who we think Danielle is…"
Danielle's responded in the comments, "Just call me Charlotte from now on," referencing Kristin Davis' character comforting Carrie over the failed wedding in the scene.
While we wait for more info to come to light, keep reading to relive Carl and Lindsay's romance prior to their split. And catch Craig when Southern Charm season nine premieres tonight, Sept. 14, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)