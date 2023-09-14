Keep Up With Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Latest Date Night in NYC

These days it looks like where she goes, he goes.
Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny were spotted on a delicious date night at NYC's Carbone restaurant Sept. 13.
For the occasion, the model work dark jeans, a beige silk button down shirt and a black shoulder bag. As for the "Dakiti" artist, he donned a similar outfit, complete with dark jeans and a light button down shirt, which he accessorized with a plaid scarf wrapped around his head, topping off the look with a New York Yankees baseball cap and sunglasses.
Though Bad Bunny and Kendall have yet to publicly confirm their relationship, the two have been spotted on many a romantic evening, including sitting court side at basketball games, dining out with friends Hailey and Justin Bieber and attending after parties together, and have even subtly appeared on the other's social media.
And in a very Troy and Gabriella-inspired move, eagle-eyed fans noticed Bad Bunny wearing a necklace with a silver "K" charm in a video posted to his Instagram Story in August. One that Kendall herself has worn before, including on The Kardashians and in a 2022 video for Vogue.
Yet both parties remain tight-lipped on their relationship status—a preference for privacy when it comes to the public the "Tití Me Preguntó" artist recently opened up about.
"They don't know how you feel, they don't know how you live, they don't know anything, and I really don't want them to know," Bad Bunny told Vanity Fair in an interview published Sept. 12, noting that he doesn't want to delve into his private life. "I'm not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone."
The 29-year-old added, "There are people who say that artists have to put up with it. I don't have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don't force you to."
For her part, while Kendall has explained her preference for keeping her love life out of the spotlight, she's also spoken to her tendency to love out loud.
"I love really hard, and I love without apology," the 27-year-old told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published Aug. 16. "I don't like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye. I will always fight for relationships. I've been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off. I don't give up on anything. Some people aren't willing to meet me at that level. But that's okay. I'd rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance."