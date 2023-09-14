Keep Up With Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s Latest Date Night in NYC

"They don't know how you feel, they don't know how you live, they don't know anything, and I really don't want them to know," Bad Bunny told Vanity Fair in an interview published Sept. 12, noting that he doesn't want to delve into his private life. "I'm not really interested in clarifying anything because I have no commitment to clarify anything to anyone."

The 29-year-old added, "There are people who say that artists have to put up with it. I don't have to accept anything and everything because I wanted to be an artist. At the end of the day, you listen to me because you want to. I don't force you to."

For her part, while Kendall has explained her preference for keeping her love life out of the spotlight, she's also spoken to her tendency to love out loud.

"I love really hard, and I love without apology," the 27-year-old told Harper's Bazaar in an interview published Aug. 16. "I don't like goodbyes, and I will fight to not have to say goodbye. I will always fight for relationships. I've been that way since I was little, although I was shy and sometimes very closed off. I don't give up on anything. Some people aren't willing to meet me at that level. But that's okay. I'd rather do that than shut myself off to something and not give it a proper chance."