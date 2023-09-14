Exclusive

Ice-T Reveals Wife Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel Are Working on TV Show

Ice-T exclusively told E! News that his wife Coco Austin and daughter Chanel are planning to star in their own show titled Coco Loves Chanel.

By Angie Orellana Hernandez Sep 14, 2023 3:38 AMTags
Celebrity FamiliesExclusivesCeleb KidsIce-TCouplesCocoCelebrities
Watch: Ice-T Drops Marriage Jewels, Podcast Wisdom & Top-5 Rap Inspirations

Ice-T is melting over his wife Coco Austin's new venture.

A decade after his E! series Ice Loves Coco wrapped up, the rapper exclusively told E! News that Coco is preparing a return to television—this time with their daughter Chanel, 7, in a series titled Coco Loves Chanel.

"It's about mothers and Coco's girlfriends that are mothers," the Law & Order: SVU star, who partnered with Sanofi to spread awareness about the flu vaccine, told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "It's a feel good show, like our other show. And it's kind of all about the life of mothers in entertainment with their kids and how they connect and things they go through and stuff. But it's no nonsense, it's no ratchetness."

As for whether he'll make a cameo? Ice-T said maybe once in a while.

"I'm kinda in it, but I'm not the main focus like Ice Loves Coco was," the 65-year-old added. "It's more about Coco and Chanel."

photos
Ice-T and Daughter Chanel's Cutest Moments

And television is just the latest career move for Chanel, who is also interested in becoming either a YouTuber, a model or doctor when she grows up, according to Ice-T. However, out of all three options, Ice-T has a preference for the medical field.

"I'm like, 'Doctor, doctor, that's the one. Go with the doctor,'" he said. "I'm pushing her because show business and entertainment is the boulevard of broken dreams. It's so hard to be successful at this. I wouldn't ever push anybody down this lane, it's something you gotta want to do and you gotta love doing it. But you also have to have something to back it up to make money and survive while you go on this journey."

She might also follow in his footsteps as a musician as well.

Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for Rookie USA

Trending Stories

1

Elon Musk Reflects on "Brutal" Relationship With Amber Heard

2
Exclusive

Brian Austin Green Shares Update on Shannen Doherty Amid Cancer Battle

3

The Real Reason Meghan Markle Hasn't Been Wearing Her Engagement Ring

"She says she wants to sing too, but she doesn't quite yet have a singing voice," Ice-T joked. "It still sounds like a cartoon. But who knows, she might just Whitney Houston me one day. I'll never know, it might just open it."

As for Ice-T, his latest project actually combines both entertainment and the medical field. He lent his voice to narrate pharmaceutical company Sanofi's new campaign about the flu vaccine, which was inspired by a horror movie trailer. As the trailer teases, "A potential threat coming this fall? It's not a wolf or a vampire—it's the flu."

Indeed, looking after his health is something Ice-T has had in mind since Chanel's birth.

"When Coco was giving birth, the first thing that came to my mind when I saw that baby was, 'You can't die. You can't die.' I've become more healthy, I've been more health conscious. I've been taking care of myself," he told E!. "And this is part of it, just taking care, preventive medicine."

Keep scrolling to see some of Ice-T's cutest photos alongside Coco and Chanel. 

Instagram
My Angel

"Arrived," Coco wrote from The Guitar Hotel in Florida in June 2023 while giving Chanel a piggy-back ride in front of some rainbow angel wings.

Instagram
Pinky Promise

"First day on vacation!" Coco wrote in June 2023. "Thank you @sugardollllz for always coming through, keeping Chanel and mines matching flow going!"

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images
Red Carpet Moment

Chanel and Coco Austin supported Ice-T during his Walk of Fame ceremony in February 2023.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
Walk of Fame Fam

The family of three posed in front of his newly minted star in Los Angeles.

Instagram
If the Shoe Fits!

Baby Chanel enjoyed a shopping outing with her mom in Prague and showed that she's not too young to share in the fun.

Instagram
Daddy's Girl

"Every moment with daddy is super cool..Even Cheeto time!! Late night snack on bus," mom captioned this picture of quality father-daughter time while the rapper is on tour.

Instagram
Summer Fun

The model and her little one soaked up the sun at their house in Arizona.

Instagram
Model-In-Training

"Someone caught me in mom's shoe closest again...So I guess I'll strike some of my poses," Coco captioned the shot of the cute tot showing off her modeling abilities.

Instagram
Growing Collection

The then 2-year-old child showed off her enviable collection of toys in this adorable post.

Instagram
Royal Family

The famous family visited the Atlantis Resort in the Bahamas and sat upon a gold throne.

Instagram
Makin' It Rain

Starting young! Chanel threw money in this hilarious imagine which was captioned, "Baby Hustler."

Brad Barket/Getty Images for NARAS
Backstage VIP

While celebrating music's biggest weekend, the mother-daughter duo visits the WowWee table featuring crystal-studded Fingerlings at the GRAMMY Gift Lounge.

Instagram
High Five

At 13 months, Chanel is growing up to be a big star!

Instagram
Thumbs Up

It's family day at iPic Theaters as Ice-T and Coco bring Chanel to see The Girl on the Train

Instagram
Bling, Bling

Little Chanel dresses up for New York Fashion Week with a pair of custom, crystal-embellished sneakers because she's just cool like that.

Instagram
#Perfection

So adorable! Chanel is always ready for her close-up.

Instagram
Boss Baby

What's a baby girl to do with so many headbands and bows? Look cute, of course!

Instagram
Shoe Game

Coco better watch out because Chanel's got her eyes on mama's heels!

Instagram
Peek-a-Boo

Aww! Chanel is having the time of her life playing peek-a-boo with dad.

Instagram
Flamingo Cutie

"Don't hate on my pink flamingo outfit!" her mom wrote.

Instagram
Up and at 'Em

Baby Chanel is held by her mother in between her besties, Spartacus and Maximus.

Instagram
Giddy Up

Baby Chanel hitches a ride with Spartacus.

Instagram
Twinning Again!

The mother-daughter duo are all smiles in their matching striped swimsuits.

Instagram
Tutu Cute

Chanel looked quite happy to be spending the day with her mama on a photo shoot!

Coco / Snapchat
Sound Check

The baby watches her dad perform with the band Body Count in Arizona.

Instagram
Dog Sitters

Chanel appears with her big brothers Spartacus and Maximus.

Instagram
Daddy's Little Girl

The baby appears with her father in a photo posted on her (yes her) Instagram page.

Coco / Snapchat
Meal Time!

The baby tries solid food for the first time.

Instagram
"Instagram Famous"

Well, obviously... She is a superstar.

Instagram
Hats Off to a Baby Fashion Icon

Chanel's style is effortlessly cute--just look at those sunflowers!

photos
View More Photos From Ice-T & Coco's Cutest Pictures of Daughter Chanel
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Elon Musk Reflects on "Brutal" Relationship With Amber Heard

2
Exclusive

Brian Austin Green Shares Update on Shannen Doherty Amid Cancer Battle

3

The Real Reason Meghan Markle Hasn't Been Wearing Her Engagement Ring

4

Selena Gomez Declares She’ll “Never Be a Meme Again” After 2023 VMAs

5

Is Kristin Cavallari Dating Singer Morgan Wallen? See Her Coy Reaction