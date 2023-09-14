Ice-T Reveals Wife Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel Are Working on TV Show

Watch : Ice-T Drops Marriage Jewels, Podcast Wisdom & Top-5 Rap Inspirations

Ice-T is melting over his wife Coco Austin's new venture.

A decade after his E! series Ice Loves Coco wrapped up, the rapper exclusively told E! News that Coco is preparing a return to television—this time with their daughter Chanel, 7, in a series titled Coco Loves Chanel.

"It's about mothers and Coco's girlfriends that are mothers," the Law & Order: SVU star, who partnered with Sanofi to spread awareness about the flu vaccine, told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "It's a feel good show, like our other show. And it's kind of all about the life of mothers in entertainment with their kids and how they connect and things they go through and stuff. But it's no nonsense, it's no ratchetness."

As for whether he'll make a cameo? Ice-T said maybe once in a while.

"I'm kinda in it, but I'm not the main focus like Ice Loves Coco was," the 65-year-old added. "It's more about Coco and Chanel."