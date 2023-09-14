Savannah Chrisley Is Dating Robert Shiver, Whose Wife Allegedly Attempted to Murder Him

Watch : Savannah Chrisley Recalls DATING Colton Underwood

Savannah Chrisley knows that her new man's past relationship may raise some eyebrows.

The Chrisleys Knows Best alum is dating Robert Shiver, the former Auburn University football player whose ex Lindsay Shiver has been accused of conspiring with an alleged hitman to murder him. The bombshell revelation came during Savannah's appearance on The Viall Files Sept. 14.

"This guy that I'm talking to, his wife just tried to kill," she told host Nick Viall, joking, "It's fine."

Although Robert's estranged wife Lindsay has been making headlines for her alleged murder-for-hire plot against the athlete, Savannah insisted that he's a complete "normie."

"He's a normal person and I love it," she shared, explaining that their romance is "very, very new."

So, just how did Savannah and Robert cross paths? According to the 26-year-old, she slid into his DMs on Instagram after reading online stories about him. "I like the DMs," she quipped. "He's too hot to die."