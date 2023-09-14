Savannah Chrisley Is Dating Robert Shiver, Whose Wife Allegedly Attempted to Murder Him

Savannah Chrisley knows that her new man's past relationship may raise some eyebrows.
The Chrisleys Knows Best alum is dating Robert Shiver, the former Auburn University football player whose ex Lindsay Shiver has been accused of conspiring with an alleged hitman to murder him. The bombshell revelation came during Savannah's appearance on The Viall Files Sept. 14.
"This guy that I'm talking to, his wife just tried to kill," she told host Nick Viall, joking, "It's fine."
Although Robert's estranged wife Lindsay has been making headlines for her alleged murder-for-hire plot against the athlete, Savannah insisted that he's a complete "normie."
"He's a normal person and I love it," she shared, explaining that their romance is "very, very new."
So, just how did Savannah and Robert cross paths? According to the 26-year-old, she slid into his DMs on Instagram after reading online stories about him. "I like the DMs," she quipped. "He's too hot to die."
Savannah—who ended her engagement to hockey player Nic Kerdiles in 2020—continued, "Look, the picture with his kids? He was so good-looking."
The reality star added that the two are still "getting to know each other," though they have already established quite the connection. When Nick asked about her favorite aspect about the 38-year-old, she replied, "His heart, and the ability to listen and to understand and communicate."
And while Savannah understands that her fans will be curious about Robert, she vowed to "never speak" about the drama surrounding Lindsay.
"There's kids involved," she explained, referring to the three young children Robert shares with his ex. "I just have so much respect for them that I would never say, 'This is what happened. That's what happened.' That's for them to talk about when they're ready to talk about it."
In early August, Lindsay, 36, was arrested and charged in the Bahamas for conspiring to kill Robert several months after the two filed for divorce in the United States, according to NBC News. In Robert's divorce filing obtained by the outlet, he alleged Lindsay engaged in adulterous conduct and said their marriage was "irretrievably broken." Meanwhile, her filing reportedly claimed that Robert condoned the affair during a period of separation.
Lindsay—a former beauty pageant queen and Auburn University cheerleader—has been accused of hatching a murder plot with two Bahamas natives to kill Robert while on the Abaco Islands, per CNN. She was released on bail Aug. 9.
E! News has reached out to Lindsay's attorney for comment on the accusation but hasn't heard back.