Savannah Chrisley Reveals She Went on a Date with Armie Hammer

Savannah Chrisley once called Armie Hammer by his name.
The Chrisley Knows Best alum admitted she went on a date with the Social Network actor, she told Nick Viall on his Viall Files podcast Sept. 14.
"He and I connected and, like, went out to dinner one time," Savannah, 26, confessed of Armie, 37. "But that was the extent of it. And no one knows that, by the way."
Though she admitted "someone slid" into the DMS, she played coy as to who reached out first.
"I don't know. I don't know," she laughed. "We went to dinner one time." And after the Bachelor Nation star teased that it must've been her, she replied, "Maybe it was, maybe it wasn't."
Savannah—who ended her engagement with Nic Kerdiles in 2020—shared earlier this year that she was back in the dating pool. "I am dating someone," the Growing Up Chrisley star said in March. "Not just on Raya."
For his part, Armie settled his divorce with Elizabeth Chambers—the mother of his kids Harper, 8, and son Ford, 6—in June. The split was finalized three years after announcing their breakup and following sexual misconduct allegations against the actor, which he denied. In May 2023, a Los Angeles County District Attorney's office spokesperson stated that Armie would not face charges over an alleged rape in 2017 due to insufficient evidence.
In her latest interview, Savannah also spilled that she's newly dating "good looking" former college football player Robert Shiver, divulging that she slid into his DMs after seeing headlines about his wife Lindsay Shiver's alleged murder plot.
Saying they're "getting to know each other," Savannah noted, "He's like a really sweet human being."
Lindsay was charged last month with conspiring to kill Robert in the Bahamas following their divorce filing, according to CNN. Lindsay—who was arraigned in July and not required to enter a plea—was later granted $100,000 bail and ordered not to come within 100 feet of her husband, per the outlet. (E! News has reached out to her lawyer for comment on the accusation but hasn't heard back.)
Savannah's parents Todd and Julie Chrisley also faced legal trouble this year, as they began their respective 12- and seven-year sentences for tax fraud. Federal prison records recently revealed that their sentences have been shortened, with Todd set for release on Jan. 22, 2033 and Julie on Oct. 19, 2028.