Savannah Chrisley Reveals She Went on a Date with Armie Hammer

Savannah Chrisley once called Armie Hammer by his name.

The Chrisley Knows Best alum admitted she went on a date with the Social Network actor, she told Nick Viall on his Viall Files podcast Sept. 14.

"He and I connected and, like, went out to dinner one time," Savannah, 26, confessed of Armie, 37. "But that was the extent of it. And no one knows that, by the way."

Though she admitted "someone slid" into the DMS, she played coy as to who reached out first.

"I don't know. I don't know," she laughed. "We went to dinner one time." And after the Bachelor Nation star teased that it must've been her, she replied, "Maybe it was, maybe it wasn't."

Savannah—who ended her engagement with Nic Kerdiles in 2020—shared earlier this year that she was back in the dating pool. "I am dating someone," the Growing Up Chrisley star said in March. "Not just on Raya."