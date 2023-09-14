Why Every Fitspo TikToker Is Wearing These Flowy Running Shorts

We interviewed Vivian Rodriguez because we think you'll like her picks. Viv is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

During this transitional season between summer and fall, I started thinking about clothing. Then again, when am I not thinking about clothes? It's still too hot in LA to layer up, but there's nothing I love more than function and efficiency, so why not incorporate that with fashion? If tennis dresses were in your Amazon haul this summer, let us introduce you to the just-as-sporty, fall transition item.

Enter the Flowy Shorts! We've been calling them butterfly shorts here at the office, because, well, cute! We know athleisure is here to stay, but these shorts give a flare to your everyday workout apparel. After a gym sesh, I don't necessarily need to go home before hitting a casual lunch or running errands.

Amazon Influencer Vivian Rodriguez (@livbyviv on instagram and TikTok) recommends these quick dry flowy shorts because of their high-waisted feature. As a curvy girl myself, any extra support is much appreciated. Showcasing the ruffled hem with an oversized sweatshirt after a workout is low-maintenance, high chic. Followed up with the slicked bun and puffer bag — we'll get to that shortly — I feel like a Plaza Girl.

So, in the name of minimizing effort and maximizing functionality, here are transitional fitspo items we and Viv love for a workout or running errands (and by errands, I mean strolling target with a coffee shopping for nothing in particular).