Is Kristin Cavallari Dating Singer Morgan Wallen? See Her Bashful Reaction

Kristin Cavallari is keeping her lips sealed about a certain country singer.
On a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Hills alum played coy when two fans asked her to name a celebrity she's recently gone a date with.
The question prompted host Andy Cohen to chime in, "Oh, it's obviously Morgan Wallen, she just said her kids are big fans." However, Kristin, after nervously laughing, declared, "I'm not answering that question."
"But it's not Morgan Wallen because you said you never went on a date with him," Andy clarified, with Kristin replying, "Did I say that?"
When Andy pushed back, "You said you're not dating him," Kristin answered with a smirk, "I'm not dating him," prompting Andy to question, "So you went on a date with him?"
"I don't know," Kristin said. "I don't know."
Though details about her rumored romance with Morgan are up in the air, Kristin—who divorced former NFL star Jay Cutler in 2020—told E! News in June that dating isn't a No. 1 priority at the moment.
"I'm not overwhelmed, because there's not a lot going on," Kristin said. "It's really not important to me right now. It's just not with where I'm at in my life."
Instead, Kristin's focus remains on being mom to her and Jay's three kids, Camden, 10, Jaxson, 8 and Saylor, 7.
"I'm mom, first and foremost," the Uncommon James founder added. "And then I've had a lot of fun in the last few years, just really focusing on my friends and getting to hang out with my friends again, because I didn't get to do that for a long time. Really, when you're having little babies and three babies, essentially, at one point in time, that was my world. And so it's been nice to just have fun again."
As for Morgan, the controversial country artist is dad to Indigo Wilder, 3, with ex Katie "KT" Smith.