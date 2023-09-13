Is Kristin Cavallari Dating Singer Morgan Wallen? See Her Bashful Reaction

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Talks Dating and Back to the Beach Podcast

Kristin Cavallari is keeping her lips sealed about a certain country singer.

On a recent appearance on Watch What Happens Live, the Hills alum played coy when two fans asked her to name a celebrity she's recently gone a date with.

The question prompted host Andy Cohen to chime in, "Oh, it's obviously Morgan Wallen, she just said her kids are big fans." However, Kristin, after nervously laughing, declared, "I'm not answering that question."

"But it's not Morgan Wallen because you said you never went on a date with him," Andy clarified, with Kristin replying, "Did I say that?"

When Andy pushed back, "You said you're not dating him," Kristin answered with a smirk, "I'm not dating him," prompting Andy to question, "So you went on a date with him?"

"I don't know," Kristin said. "I don't know."

Though details about her rumored romance with Morgan are up in the air, Kristin—who divorced former NFL star Jay Cutler in 2020—told E! News in June that dating isn't a No. 1 priority at the moment.