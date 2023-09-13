Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift Prove There's No Bad Blood Between Them

Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift are cool for more than just the summer.
Case in point: Taylor danced and sang along to the Disney Channel alum's performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. As seen in an audience camera footage from the Sept. 12 ceremony, the 33-year-old—who picked up a total of nine awards that night—happily bounced around in the crowd as Demi belted out "Cool for the Summer (Rock Version)" onstage.
After a Taylor fan account posted a clip of the moment on X, formerly known as Twitter, Demi responded on Sept. 13 with three emojis of a smiling face surrounded by hearts.
The 31-year-old has known Taylor for years, having broken out into the music scene around the same time as the pop star during the late aughts.
However, rumors of beef between the two singers emerged in 2010 after Demi gave a very blunt reply to a question about their mutual friend Selena Gomez. When a fan asked Demi about Selena, who she costarred with on Barney and Friends as kids and in 2009's Princess Protection Program, she simply answered, "Ask Taylor."
Speculation of a feud continued to swirl in the following years, with Demi seemingly calling out Taylor for making a $250,000 donation to Kesha amid her legal battle with Dr. Luke in May 2016. At the time, Demi tweeted without naming the "Anti-Hero" artist, "Take something to Capitol Hill or actually speak out about something and then I'll be impressed."
Demi touched on her eyebrow-raising comment later that year. "Listen, there's nothing positive that comes from pitting women against each other," she told Refinery 29. "There are women that I don't get along with, and that's fine. My thing is, don't brand yourself a feminist if you don't do the work."
For four years, Demi was also managed by Scooter Braun, who butted heads with Taylor after obtaining the masters to her first six albums and prompted the pop star to re-record her music in order to own the rights. In fact, Demi defended Scooter amid his highly publicized music battle with Taylor, calling him a "good man."
"I have dealt with bad people in this industry and Scooter is not one of them," she wrote on her Instagram Story in 2019. "Personally, I'm grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop 'dragging' people or bullying them. There's enough hate in this world as it is."
The "Confident" singer recently parted ways with Scooter, though the two appear to remain on good terms. On her birthday Aug. 20, Scooter wrote in a message to the star on Instagram Stories, "Happy birthday to one of the kindest souls out there."
