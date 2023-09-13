Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift Prove There's No Bad Blood Between Them

Watch : 2023 MTV VMAs: Most Jaw-Dropping Moments

Demi Lovato and Taylor Swift are cool for more than just the summer.

Case in point: Taylor danced and sang along to the Disney Channel alum's performance at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards. As seen in an audience camera footage from the Sept. 12 ceremony, the 33-year-old—who picked up a total of nine awards that night—happily bounced around in the crowd as Demi belted out "Cool for the Summer (Rock Version)" onstage.

After a Taylor fan account posted a clip of the moment on X, formerly known as Twitter, Demi responded on Sept. 13 with three emojis of a smiling face surrounded by hearts.

The 31-year-old has known Taylor for years, having broken out into the music scene around the same time as the pop star during the late aughts.

However, rumors of beef between the two singers emerged in 2010 after Demi gave a very blunt reply to a question about their mutual friend Selena Gomez. When a fan asked Demi about Selena, who she costarred with on Barney and Friends as kids and in 2009's Princess Protection Program, she simply answered, "Ask Taylor."