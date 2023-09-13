Drew Barrymore Uninvited From National Book Awards After Restarting Her Talk Show During Strike

"We launched live in a global pandemic," she continued. "Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility."

Barrymore was slammed by the Writers Guild of America, who, along with the Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists, have been picketing studios represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) after failing to agree on a new contract. (WTA started picketing in May before being joined by SAG-AFTRA in July.)

"The @DrewBarrymoreTVShow is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers," the organization wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. "The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on The Drew Barrymore Show is in violation of WGA strike rules."

The fourth season of the Drew Barrymore Show will premiere Sept. 18.

(Comcast, which owns E! News' parent company NBCUniversal, is one of the entertainment companies represented by the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.)