Meryl Streep's Latest Comments on Possibility of Mamma Mia 3 Will Have You Sending an S.O.S.

Watch : Pierce Brosnan TEASES Mamma Mia 3

Mamma Mia, will they ever go again?

While fans are still keeping their fingers crossed for a Mamma Mia 3 one day, Meryl Streep recently weighed in on if she'd consider a third installment in the future.

"I'm up for anything," the Oscar winner told Vogue in an oral history of the musical published Sept. 12. "I'll have to schedule a knee scoping before we film, but if there's an idea that excites me, I'm totally there."

The 2008 movie Mamma Mia—based on the stage show featuring ABBA songs—follows Streep's Donna, a single mom named Donna running a hotel on a Greek island who suddenly finds herself face to face with three exes (played by Pierce Brosnan, Colin Firth and Stellan Skarsgård) after her daughter Sophie (portrayed by Amanda Seyfried) invites them to her wedding in hopes of finding out which one is her dad.