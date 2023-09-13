Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Shares Update on His Love Life After Ariana Madix Breakup

Tom Sandoval is PUMP-ing the breaks on jumping into another relationship.
After his very public—and messy—breakup from girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix earlier this year over his months-long affair with their costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, the Vanderpump Rules star is very much enjoying the single life.
"I'm not getting into anything serious right now," Sandoval exclusively told E! News while promoting his stint on season two of Fox's reality competition Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. "I'm just kind of really taking some time. I mean, I've been pretty much in a committed relationship for 15 years."
The TomTom co-owner, who dated VPR costar Kristen Doute for five years prior to his romance with Madix, recently sparked dating rumors after he was spotted with singer Tii last month. However, the 40-year-old insists the two are just "friends."
And even though he and Madix split over six months ago, the Bravo stars surprisingly still live together in the L.A.-area home they own.
"The house thing we're working on," Sandoval confessed. "I'm hoping to get myself into a nice position financially to make moves."
Since the Scandoval controversy broke in March, the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman has been on a mission to atone for his cheating. But that didn't make filming Vanderpump Rules' 11th season this past summer any easier.
"It's very rough and isolating," he admitted to E!. "Very, very lonely at times. You walk in and just you feel like nobody in the room likes you. And it's a s--t feeling, I can tell you. But, I'm glad we got through it and I feel like there was a lot of things that needed to be said and that needed to be addressed. And we got it out there. And it's gonna be a very interesting, very unique season for people to see."
As for where he and Leviss stand today? After Sandoval wished the former beauty queen a happy birthday on Instagram Sept. 10, she immediately blocked him and posted a screenshot of the proof.
"It's kind of disappointing," he said of the social media shade. "For her to go away, working on herself, I would think that she would come out of something like that with a little bit more maturity and grace. I just think it's kind of petty and immature. Obviously, she has said that she never loved me, which is really crazy. But we were really, really good friends. I just was wishing her the best. I was just reaching out to her. I'm sure she probably doesn't have a ton of people wishing her happy birthday."
Catch Sandoval when Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premieres Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on Fox.
—Reporting by Amanda Champagne-Meadows
