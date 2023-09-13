Exclusive

Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Shares Update on His Love Life After Ariana Madix Breakup

Has Tom Sandoval started dating again after his breakup from Ariana Madix and months-long affair with Raquel Leviss? Get the latest on the Vanderpump Rules star's love life as of late.

Watch: Exes Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Reunite in New Photo

Tom Sandoval is PUMP-ing the breaks on jumping into another relationship.

After his very public—and messy—breakup from girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix earlier this year over his months-long affair with their costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, the Vanderpump Rules star is very much enjoying the single life.

"I'm not getting into anything serious right now," Sandoval exclusively told E! News while promoting his stint on season two of Fox's reality competition Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. "I'm just kind of really taking some time. I mean, I've been pretty much in a committed relationship for 15 years."

The TomTom co-owner, who dated VPR costar Kristen Doute for five years prior to his romance with Madix, recently sparked dating rumors after he was spotted with singer Tii last month. However, the 40-year-old insists the two are just "friends."

And even though he and Madix split over six months ago, the Bravo stars surprisingly still live together in the L.A.-area home they own.

"The house thing we're working on," Sandoval confessed. "I'm hoping to get myself into a nice position financially to make moves."

photos
A History of Vanderpump Rules' Biggest Cheating Scandals

Since the Scandoval controversy broke in March, the Tom Sandoval & the Most Extras frontman has been on a mission to atone for his cheating. But that didn't make filming Vanderpump Rules' 11th season this past summer any easier.

"It's very rough and isolating," he admitted to E!. "Very, very lonely at times. You walk in and just you feel like nobody in the room likes you. And it's a s--t feeling, I can tell you. But, I'm glad we got through it and I feel like there was a lot of things that needed to be said and that needed to be addressed. And we got it out there. And it's gonna be a very interesting, very unique season for people to see."

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images

As for where he and Leviss stand today? After Sandoval wished the former beauty queen a happy birthday on Instagram Sept. 10, she immediately blocked him and posted a screenshot of the proof.

"It's kind of disappointing," he said of the social media shade. "For her to go away, working on herself, I would think that she would come out of something like that with a little bit more maturity and grace. I just think it's kind of petty and immature. Obviously, she has said that she never loved me, which is really crazy. But we were really, really good friends. I just was wishing her the best. I was just reaching out to her. I'm sure she probably doesn't have a ton of people wishing her happy birthday."

Catch Sandoval when Special Forces: World's Toughest Test premieres Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. on Fox.

Keep reading for everything to know (so far) about Vanderpump Rules' upcoming 11th season.

—Reporting by Amanda Champagne-Meadows

Exclusive

Tommy Garcia/Bravo
Season 11 Filming Begins

Filming for Vanderpump Rules season 11 began in late June just weeks after the explosive three-part season 10 finale finished airing. Ariana Madix was even spotted letting loose while shooting at her ex's restaurant TomTom.

"Dj James Kennedy is playin' a set at tomtom," TikTok user audpen wrote June 30 with a video of Madix dancing inside the West Hollywood eatery. "Ariana is as gorgeous as ever living her best life, and the whole crowd chants for her. The world is good." 

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Tom Sandoval Films With Lisa Vanderpump

On July 6, Tom Sandoval was seen filming for the first time since Scandoval. The 40-year-old dropped flowers off at Lisa Vanderpump's now-closed West Hollywood hot-spot PUMP, which shut its doors this summer.

 

Instagram/@pennydavidi
Something About Ariana Madix & Katie Maloney's New Business

Season 11 will surely highlight the opening of Madix and Katie Maloney's new West Hollywood sandwich shop Something About Her, which is supposed to open this summer amid filming. The BFFs have shared plenty of sneak peeks inside their latest business venture on social media.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID
Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Reunite

Four months after filming their shocking season 10 reunion showdown, the exes were spotted filming together on July 11 at SUR's weekly See You Next Tuesday event with several of their costars. 

Bravo fans will have to wait and see as to whether Madix and Sandoval actually interacted during the outing.

Bravo
Raquel Leviss Not Returning

After checking out of a mental health facility in Wickenburg, Arizona in July, Rachel "Raquel" Leviss confirmed in August she is not returning for season 11. In fact, she stated that she won't be coming back to reality TV at all. 

"Oh, hell no," Raquel told Bethenny Frankel. "No because I refuse to not respect myself on that level where I would endure that emotional abuse any longer."

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
The Cast Trip to Lake Tahoe

On July 18, Scheana Shay and husband Brock Davies, James Kennedy and girlfriend Ally Lewber, Tom Schwartz, Sandoval and Lala Kent jetted off to Lake Tahoe for a summer getaway, marking the cast's first post-Scandoval vacation.

Shay and Kent shared Instagram Stories from their luxury lakeside rental. As for where they stand with Sandoval…

Getty Images/Todd Williamson/Bravo
Scheana Shay Has Not Forgiven Tom

Although Shay and Sandoval were photographed posing with a fan alongside their costars in Tahoe, the "Good as Gold" singer clarified she has not totally forgiven the TomTom co-owner for his affair.

Retweeting a video of Sandoval from her Instagram, Shay wrote July 19, "Who said all is forgiven?? We are all here for Lisa."

She added in response to another social media user questioning if they were friends again, "I'm posing in a photo for a fan. I take photos w strangers on the daily and have my arm bent up behind ppl. End of story. Should I look miserable in a group fan photo I got thrown in walking to our car?"

Instagram
Lisa Vanderpump's New Tahoe Club to Be Featured

While in town, the cast checked out Vanderpump's new club Wolf at Harrah's, meaning fans will definitely get a look at the restauranteur's new Tahoe business venture next season.

In videos shared to social media, Shay, Davies, Kent, Sandoval, Schwartz, Kennedy and Lewber even helped knock down walls inside the venue during renovations.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
James Kennedy Reunites With His & Raquel Leviss' Dog

Several weeks after Leviss finished her stay at a treatment facility, Kennedy announced their dog Graham, who they rescued in 2018 while still dating, was back in his custody.

"Look who made his way back home, back into my life," the DJ wrote in a July 19 Instagram along with two adorable photos. "I'll take care of you forever and I love you."

Ralph Bavaro/Bravo
Ariana Madix's Dancing Debut

As it was announced in early July that Madix is officially joining season 32 of Dancing With the Stars, we can only hope we'll get a behind-the-scenes look at her ballroom prep.

Peacock
Ariana Madix Makes Her Love Island USA Debut

While the cast was filming their Tahoe trip, Madix flew to Fiji to make a special appearance on her favorite show Love Island USA.

Instagram/@somethingabouther
Sandwich Celebrations

On Aug. 6, the whole cast (minus Sandoval) was pictured enjoying a tasting at Something About Her ahead of the shop's opening.

Instagram/@martinriese
Ariana Madix & Tom Sandoval Pictured Together All Smiles

While they made sure to keep their distance from one another, Madix and Sandoval were photographed together for the first time since the explosive season 10 reunion.

The exes reunited for an Aug. 8 water tasting with the rest of their season 11 castmates.

Instagram
Tom Schwart'z New Look

Schwartz debuted bleach-blond hair in August.

Instagram
San Francisco Cast Trip

Season 11 culminates with a group vacation in San Francisco. Madix, Sandoval, Schwartz, Maloney, Kent, Shay, Kennedy and Lewber were all in attendance according to their Instagram Stories touring the Golden Gate bridge and other landmarks.

Instagram
Daniel Wai's Debut

Madix's man joined the cast on their season 11 trip to San Francisco and it seems he's set to make his debut on the show.

Instagram
Coordinating Couple

Madix and Wait coordinated for a night out in SF.

Instagram/@itsjameskennedy
That's a Wrap

On Aug. 3, Kennedy announced "that's a wrap" on season 11 with a cute pic with Lewber in San Francisco.

