Vanderpump Rules' Tom Sandoval Shares Update on His Love Life After Ariana Madix Breakup

Watch : Exes Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix Reunite in New Photo

Tom Sandoval is PUMP-ing the breaks on jumping into another relationship.

After his very public—and messy—breakup from girlfriend of nine years Ariana Madix earlier this year over his months-long affair with their costar Rachel "Raquel" Leviss, the Vanderpump Rules star is very much enjoying the single life.

"I'm not getting into anything serious right now," Sandoval exclusively told E! News while promoting his stint on season two of Fox's reality competition Special Forces: World's Toughest Test. "I'm just kind of really taking some time. I mean, I've been pretty much in a committed relationship for 15 years."

The TomTom co-owner, who dated VPR costar Kristen Doute for five years prior to his romance with Madix, recently sparked dating rumors after he was spotted with singer Tii last month. However, the 40-year-old insists the two are just "friends."

And even though he and Madix split over six months ago, the Bravo stars surprisingly still live together in the L.A.-area home they own.

"The house thing we're working on," Sandoval confessed. "I'm hoping to get myself into a nice position financially to make moves."