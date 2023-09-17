Look Back on Jennifer Love Hewitt's Best Looks

Watch : Jennifer Love Hewitt Addresses Plastic Surgery Speculation

If there's one thing Jennifer Love Hewitt really loves, it's changing up her hair color.

Since first breaking onto the scene in the late '90s thanks to movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Can't Hardly Wait, Hewitt has never been afraid to go for a new hue, including platinum blonde, fiery red and her natural brown locks.

But, after showing off her latest dramatic hair transformation—a warm auburn to get "ready for fall," as the 9-1-1 star explained on Instagram—Hewitt responded to speculation surrounding her appearance and whether or not she had gotten plastic surgery.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sept. 3, the 44-year-old shared several photos of herself using filters that extremely altered her face.

"So many people said I look different," Hewitt cheekily captioned the post, according to screenshots captured by Allure. "I look the same as always. Couldn't look more natural...Filters don't change you that much."

The Party of Five alum then shared a more serious message, writing, "But seriously let people be filtered or unfiltered. Be good. Be kind. Spread love."

