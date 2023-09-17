Look Back on Jennifer Love Hewitt's Best Looks

We can't hardly wait to show you Jennifer Love Hewitt's most memorable looks, beginning in 1996.

By Tierney Bricker Sep 17, 2023 10:00 AMTags
Life/StyleJennifer Love HewittCelebritiesFeaturesEntertainment
Watch: Jennifer Love Hewitt Addresses Plastic Surgery Speculation

If there's one thing Jennifer Love Hewitt really loves, it's changing up her hair color

Since first breaking onto the scene in the late '90s thanks to movies like I Know What You Did Last Summer and Can't Hardly Wait, Hewitt has never been afraid to go for a new hue, including platinum blonde, fiery red and her natural brown locks. 

But, after showing off her latest dramatic hair transformation—a warm auburn to get "ready for fall," as the 9-1-1 star explained on Instagram—Hewitt responded to speculation surrounding her appearance and whether or not she had gotten plastic surgery.

Taking to Instagram Stories on Sept. 3, the 44-year-old shared several photos of herself using filters that extremely altered her face.

"So many people said I look different," Hewitt cheekily captioned the post, according to screenshots captured by Allure. "I look the same as always. Couldn't look more natural...Filters don't change you that much."

The Party of Five alum then shared a more serious message, writing, "But seriously let people be filtered or unfiltered. Be good. Be kind. Spread love."

And we're going to do just that, by taking a walk down memory lane to reflect on the star's most stylish appearances over the years, beginning in 1996. 

photos
Jennifer Love Hewitt's Family Trip to Disneyland

Prepare to fall in love as we look back on Hewitt's most memorable red carpet moments:

Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1996
Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1997
hoto by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
1998
(Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)
1999
Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
2000
Photo by SGranitz/WireImage
2001
Photo by Jean-Paul Aussenard/WireImage
2002
Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage
2003
Photo by J. Merritt/FilmMagic
2004
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2005
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2006
Photo by SGranitz/WireImage
2007
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2008
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2009
Jeffrey Mayer / Contributor - Getty
2010
(Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
2011
(Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)
2012
Photo by Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic
2013
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic)
2014
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2014
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
2018
Instagram/Jennifer Love Hewitt
2020
Jennifer Love Hewitt / Instagram
2023
Jennifer Love Hewitt / Instagram
2023

Trending Stories

1

Tori Spelling Reunites With Brian Austin Green at 90s Con

2

Kelsea Ballerini Shares DMs That Launched Her & Chase Stokes' Romance

3

The Biggest Revelations in Jill Duggar's Book Counting the Cost

4

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift Appear in Adorable New BFF Selfies

5

Sofía Vergara Debuts Dramatic Transformation in Post-Divorce TV Role