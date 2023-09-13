Taylor Swift Appears to Lose Part of Her $12,000 Ring During 2023 MTV VMAs

Watch : Taylor Swift Stuns in All-Black at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift might have taken the phrase "shake it off" a little too literally.

Best believe the singer was bejeweled when she arrived at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, but videos from the event seem to show the 33-year-old having a bit of a malfunction with one of her rings.

In the clip, posted to social media, Taylor appeared to point at a missing middle piece on her diamond ring, with her subsequently making a face that can only be described as, "uh oh." But the event staff quickly jumped into action, with members helping her look on the ground for the missing diamond center, one person even using a flashlight to try to locate the gem.

The Van Cleef and Arpels "onyx and diamond ring," provided to her by Joseph Saidian & Sons, per the jeweler's Instagram, costs a whopping $12,000. E! News has reached out to reps for Taylor and the VMAs for comment and confirmation as to whether the missing piece was located but has yet to hear back.