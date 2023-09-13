Taylor Swift Appears to Lose Part of Her $12,000 Ring During 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift knew she was in trouble after she appeared to lose the diamond center of one of the rings she wore to the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards.

Watch: Taylor Swift Stuns in All-Black at 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift might have taken the phrase "shake it off" a little too literally. 

Best believe the singer was bejeweled when she arrived at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, but videos from the event seem to show the 33-year-old having a bit of a malfunction with one of her rings.

In the clip, posted to social media, Taylor appeared to point at a missing middle piece on her diamond ring, with her subsequently making a face that can only be described as, "uh oh." But the event staff quickly jumped into action, with members helping her look on the ground for the missing diamond center, one person even using a flashlight to try to locate the gem. 

The Van Cleef and Arpels "onyx and diamond ring," provided to her by Joseph Saidian & Sons, per the jeweler's Instagram, costs a whopping $12,000. E! News has reached out to reps for Taylor and the VMAs for comment and confirmation as to whether the missing piece was located but has yet to hear back. 

The statement ring was part of the Reputation artists' ensemble for the evening, a look that might have been inspired by the album. Indeed, Taylor took a turn for the edgy as she stepped onto the carpet ahead of the Sept. 12 ceremony, donning an asymmetrical, black Versace halter dress complete with gold button detailing and heavy black eyeliner. She finished off her look with strappy black heels, more bold rings, chunky gold necklaces and her hair done in a shaggy updo. 

And not only did Taylor wow on the carpet, but she also walked away as the most decorated nominee of the evening. (Click here to see the full list of winners.)

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Going into the ceremony with 11 nominations—making her this year's most highly nominated artist—the "Karma" singer ended up with nine trophies. She even made history with her Video of the Year win for "Anti-Hero," becoming the first artist to win the award four times (beating her own record third win at last year's VMAs).

Overall, it was a night where celebrities held nothing back in their looks—sometimes literally, with a number of sheer outfits coming out of the evening.

Keep reading to see all the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards red carpet looks. 

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Nicki Minaj

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Taylor Swift

In Versace dress and Ariel Saidian, Anita Ko, and Maria Tash jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Cardi B

In Dilara Findikoglu.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Shakira with sons Milan & Sasha

In Versace.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Olivia Rodrigo

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Doja Cat

In Oscar De La Renta.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Chase Stokes and Kelsea Ballerini

Her in Mônot.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Selena Gomez

In Oscar de la Renta dress and Jimmy Choo shoes.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Megan Thee Stallion

In Brandon Blackwood.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for MTV

Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, JC Chasez, Chris Kirkpatrick & Justin Timberlake of *NSYNC

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Emily Ratajkowski

In Jean Paul Gaultier dress and Melissa Kaye jewelry.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Dove Cameron

In Coach dress and Simon G jewelry.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Tiffany Haddish

In Jason Wu.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Charli D'Amelio

In Shushu/Tong.

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Lil Nas X

In Palomo Spain.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Tinashe

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Sabrina Carpenter

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Saweetie

In Area.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Dixie D'Amelio

In Maticevski.

Jason Kempin/Getty Images for MTV

Sofia Carson

In Alexandre Vauthier.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Bebe Rexha

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

Madelyn Cline

In Givenchy.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Anitta

In Schiaparelli dress and Gianvito Rossi shoes.

ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images

Coco Jones

In Moschino.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Nelly Furtado

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Karol G

In Ashi Studio dress and Jacob & Co. jewelry.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Offset

Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for MTV

Chlöe Bailey

In Roberto Cavalli.

Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for MTV

GloRilla

In David Koma.

