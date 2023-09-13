Taylor Swift Appears to Lose Part of Her $12,000 Ring During 2023 MTV VMAs

Taylor Swift might have taken the phrase "shake it off" a little too literally.
Best believe the singer was bejeweled when she arrived at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards, but videos from the event seem to show the 33-year-old having a bit of a malfunction with one of her rings.
In the clip, posted to social media, Taylor appeared to point at a missing middle piece on her diamond ring, with her subsequently making a face that can only be described as, "uh oh." But the event staff quickly jumped into action, with members helping her look on the ground for the missing diamond center, one person even using a flashlight to try to locate the gem.
The Van Cleef and Arpels "onyx and diamond ring," provided to her by Joseph Saidian & Sons, per the jeweler's Instagram, costs a whopping $12,000. E! News has reached out to reps for Taylor and the VMAs for comment and confirmation as to whether the missing piece was located but has yet to hear back.
The statement ring was part of the Reputation artists' ensemble for the evening, a look that might have been inspired by the album. Indeed, Taylor took a turn for the edgy as she stepped onto the carpet ahead of the Sept. 12 ceremony, donning an asymmetrical, black Versace halter dress complete with gold button detailing and heavy black eyeliner. She finished off her look with strappy black heels, more bold rings, chunky gold necklaces and her hair done in a shaggy updo.
And not only did Taylor wow on the carpet, but she also walked away as the most decorated nominee of the evening. (Click here to see the full list of winners.)
Going into the ceremony with 11 nominations—making her this year's most highly nominated artist—the "Karma" singer ended up with nine trophies. She even made history with her Video of the Year win for "Anti-Hero," becoming the first artist to win the award four times (beating her own record third win at last year's VMAs).
Overall, it was a night where celebrities held nothing back in their looks—sometimes literally, with a number of sheer outfits coming out of the evening.
